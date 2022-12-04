Amazon facility in Republic aims to move 2 million packages during Christmas rush

Andrew Lee, site leader for Amazon's massive STL3 warehouse facility in Republic, likes to jokingly tell his daughter he works at Santa's Workshop.

This year, the elves have been busy.

During a tour of the bustling facility on Friday, Lee said his workers will process about twice as many orders this month as they do in a typical month to keep up with the holiday demand.

Lee said they ramped up their full-time hiring in recent months to prepare for the holiday rush, and the operation will be running 24 hours a day, seven days a week until Christmas.

"We're on pace for probably close to 2 million items shipped out for the month," Lee said. "We're going to try to beat that."

The operation appeared to be running smoothly on Friday with packages whirring down conveyor belts and workers loading trucks. Lee said Amazon does raffles and offers other employee incentives to try to keep morale high during a time of year that can feel like a grind for the 1,600 workers at the Republic facility.

Employee Chuck Foley handles everything from picking packages out of the giant 30-foot-high stacks, to packing shipments and loading trucks.

Foley said there is a noticeable difference in his workload during the holiday season compared to a typical workday, but it is still manageable.

"It's definitely a lot busier than a normal day," Foley said. "We're still focused on safety quite a bit. We're still focused on getting shipments out on time is the biggest thing."

Foley said one perk of working at Amazon during Christmastime is he has no shortage of inspiration for what toys to get his son.

When's the last day you can order Christmas presents?

If you want your Amazon purchases to arrive by Christmas, Lee said to order by Dec. 22 at the latest.

Lee said his group does its best to get Christmas presents delivered on time, and he's even made a few deliveries himself when necessary.

The Republic facility has a tradition where employees gently kick the tires on the last truck that leaves on Christmas Eve before shutting down the operation for a day on Christmas.

As for what items Lee has been seeing come through the facility most often lately, he said the typical household necessities like dog food, but also slow cookers and carpet cleaners. He wished good luck to anyone bold enough to buy their significant other a carpet cleaner for Christmas.