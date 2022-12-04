ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Amazon facility in Republic aims to move 2 million packages during Christmas rush

By Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQPlO_0jWvM5oL00

Andrew Lee, site leader for Amazon's massive STL3 warehouse facility in Republic, likes to jokingly tell his daughter he works at Santa's Workshop.

This year, the elves have been busy.

During a tour of the bustling facility on Friday, Lee said his workers will process about twice as many orders this month as they do in a typical month to keep up with the holiday demand.

Lee said they ramped up their full-time hiring in recent months to prepare for the holiday rush, and the operation will be running 24 hours a day, seven days a week until Christmas.

"We're on pace for probably close to 2 million items shipped out for the month," Lee said. "We're going to try to beat that."

The operation appeared to be running smoothly on Friday with packages whirring down conveyor belts and workers loading trucks. Lee said Amazon does raffles and offers other employee incentives to try to keep morale high during a time of year that can feel like a grind for the 1,600 workers at the Republic facility.

Employee Chuck Foley handles everything from picking packages out of the giant 30-foot-high stacks, to packing shipments and loading trucks.

Foley said there is a noticeable difference in his workload during the holiday season compared to a typical workday, but it is still manageable.

"It's definitely a lot busier than a normal day," Foley said. "We're still focused on safety quite a bit. We're still focused on getting shipments out on time is the biggest thing."

Foley said one perk of working at Amazon during Christmastime is he has no shortage of inspiration for what toys to get his son.

When's the last day you can order Christmas presents?

If you want your Amazon purchases to arrive by Christmas, Lee said to order by Dec. 22 at the latest.

Lee said his group does its best to get Christmas presents delivered on time, and he's even made a few deliveries himself when necessary.

The Republic facility has a tradition where employees gently kick the tires on the last truck that leaves on Christmas Eve before shutting down the operation for a day on Christmas.

As for what items Lee has been seeing come through the facility most often lately, he said the typical household necessities like dog food, but also slow cookers and carpet cleaners. He wished good luck to anyone bold enough to buy their significant other a carpet cleaner for Christmas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Target Announced A New Price Matching Policy—Here’s How To Get It

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, it’s helpful to know what deals you can benefit from at Target. The department store chain recently announced its Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which runs until Christmas Eve, and allows customers to request a price adjustment on items purchased at Target. Here’s what we know about the policy:
AdWeek

Christmas Tree Delivery Is the Gift That Keeps on Growing

Fresh Christmas tree delivery, an ecommerce innovation that got a shot in the arm during the pandemic, is expanding once again with the addition of Instacart. The delivery service is adding fresh-cut and artificial trees, as well as décor like ornaments and lights, for the first time in 2022. Retailers that offer similar services include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart and Williams Sonoma.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Shipping Deadlines For Christmas In New York State

If you are doing your holiday shopping this week and plan on shipping out some of those gifts, time is running out. The major shipping companies Fed Ex, UPS, and Amazon along with the United States Postal service have put out the dates you need to ship your items in order to get there by Christmas.
CJ Coombs

Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed

Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
FULTON, MO
The Independent

Aldi is selling real Christmas trees – and they start at just £14.99

Christmas is just around the corner, meaning it’s officially time to dig out your decorations and get in the festive spirit.From baubles to advent calendars, retailers are going all out this season to bring some holiday joy to your home, and Aldi is no different. The affordable supermarket is now selling real Christmas trees starting at just £14.99, so you can bring a festive touch to your home.Want to know how to get your hands on an affordable Christmas tree from Aldi this December? Read on to find out.Read more:The best mattresses to buy in 2022Best cordless vacuum cleaners for...
SheKnows

The Christmas Wrapping Paper Organizer Amazon Shoppers Call ‘Perfect’ Is on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Break out the Mariah Carey — the most wonderful time of year is upon us. If you’re a fan of the gift-giving season, then you’ve been waiting all year to bust out the wrapping paper and ribbon and get the festivities started. And if you’re anything like us, those very supplies have been hastily hidden in a box somewhere that you may or may not find before mid-December, which also means you may or may not restock on items you...
Allrecipes.com

The 12 Best Holiday Deals at Costco This December

From throwing holiday parties and cookie swaps to buying hostess gifts and stocking stuffers, it seems the trips to the store never end in December. That's just another reason why we love Costco; it's a one-stop shop for all our holiday needs. And Costco seems to sense that everyone's looking to save where they can this year, or at least their latest drop of monthly deals suggests it.
cxmtoday.com

Gift Now, Pay Later: 63% Relying On BNPL This Christmas

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services are surging in popularity during the cost-of-living crisis, with 63% of UK consumers relying on the payment method this Christmas, according to a new report from price comparison platform Forbes Advisor. The research reveals that 70% of BNPL shoppers are using the payment service...
New York Post

These stick vacuums are $100s off from Dyson this holiday season

If you don’t have yours up by now, you should probably step on it. We’re but a few short weeks away from Christmas day itself, and if you’re anything like us, you want a few weeks of looking at that thing in your living room. A few...
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy