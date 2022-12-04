ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MA

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 4, 2022 edition

By The Republican
 3 days ago
Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown

Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
Bedrock Group took $3.4M from Mass. but failed to deliver N95 masks, AG says

A Salem-based company is being sued by the commonwealth for allegedly failing to refund $3.4 million for 900,000 N95 face masks not delivered during the pandemic. The complaint named Bedrock Group LLC, a limited liability company, to have instead diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars to the owners and their families for personal use, according to Attorney General Maura Healey in a statement issued Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house

John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
WEBSTER, MA
Springfield woman wins lottery’s Lucky For Life prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lillieth Hanson of Springfield is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Nov. 22. Hanson, whose winning numbers were an assortment of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Single-family residence sells in Worcester for $340,000

Karen Laven and Nancy Rivera acquired the property at 156 Commonwealth Avenue, Worcester, from Faye A Cozzolino on Nov. 9, 2022. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $242 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby...
WORCESTER, MA
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts

One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
PITTSFIELD, MA
Sale closed in Worcester: $507,700 for a eight-bedroom home

977 Felicity Llc bought the property at 96 William Street, Worcester, from Llc Pmni on Nov. 8, 2022, for $507,700 which works out to $71 per square foot. The property features eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 18,125 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
WORCESTER, MA
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sale closed in Worcester: $390,000 for a four-bedroom home

Lakhveer Sahota bought the property at 8 Monticello Drive, Worcester, from Christine Blanchard on Nov. 7, 2022, for $390,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WORCESTER, MA
