SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology warns shoppers to be wary of scams that will likely increase in the coming weeks when shopping online. Online shopping has grown in popularity at exponential rates since 2020, but the increase in traffic also makes it more lucrative for cyber thieves to trick buyers into scams and steal personal information for financial gain. Beware of ads encouraging users to click on links, account warnings and shipping notifications. If you receive notice or an enticing offer, go directly to the company’s website to verify the offer is legitimate. Cyber thieves are fond of setting up fake e-commerce sites. Whenever possible, look for a physical location and any customer service information. It’s also a good idea to call the merchant to confirm that they are legitimate.

2 DAYS AGO