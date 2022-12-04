Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities warn residents to stay cyber secure when shopping online
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology warns shoppers to be wary of scams that will likely increase in the coming weeks when shopping online. Online shopping has grown in popularity at exponential rates since 2020, but the increase in traffic also makes it more lucrative for cyber thieves to trick buyers into scams and steal personal information for financial gain. Beware of ads encouraging users to click on links, account warnings and shipping notifications. If you receive notice or an enticing offer, go directly to the company’s website to verify the offer is legitimate. Cyber thieves are fond of setting up fake e-commerce sites. Whenever possible, look for a physical location and any customer service information. It’s also a good idea to call the merchant to confirm that they are legitimate.
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living. But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.
State of Illinois celebrates Computer Science Education Week
SPRINGFIELD – In honor of Computer Science Education Week, the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology is encouraging educators, families, and businesses to support exploration and demonstrate that computer science is foundational for problem solving and critical skill building December 5th through the 11th. In conjunction with CS Education Week, the annual Hour of Code is being celebrated, which is a global movement introducing tens of millions of students worldwide to computer science, inspiring them to learn. The Hour of Code began as a one-hour coding challenge to give students an introduction to computer science and has become a global event. Computer science is an essential skill in the modern job market, with many scholarships dedicated to this area of study.
Florida Man tries to steal from a store during a Shop With a Cop Event
A man in Florida allegedly tried to steal from a store in St. Cloud, while there was a Shop With a Cop Event going on. There were about 40 officers, including the sheriff in the store at the time shopping with local kids. He also had drug paraphernalia on him, including a meth pipe. It is unclear at this time what charges he is facing.
Georgia sheepdog Casper saves flock from coyotes
A pack of coyotes attacked a flock of sheep in Georgia last month, however, they didn’t know that a sheepdog named Casper would be there to fight back. Casper took down eight coyotes all by himself before returning to the farm. The story of his bravery made the news...
Illinois Valley Aftershock and the Bandits take 1st and 2nd in Iowa tournament
LASALLE PERU – Two softball teams from the area, the Illinois Valley Aftershock from LaSalle and the Bandits from Peru traveled to Bettendorf, Iowa this weekend to compete in the 12 and under Bracket Buster Tournament. The Aftershock swept the tournament and took first place. The Bandits fell in the final game to Illinois Valley and came home with second place.
Washington driver gets $553 fine after driving with heavy snow on his windshield
A driver in Washington State was recently pulled over for driving erratically as well as having thick snow on their windshield. Only a small portion of snow had been removed from the upper driver’s side window. It is unclear if that had been removed by the driver or if it had blown off. When police asked them why the window had not been cleaned off he stated that “my windshield wipers wouldn’t work”.
