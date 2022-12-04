ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud's most expensive building projects in 2022 include new apartments, hospital reno

By Sarah Kocher, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPHAB_0jWvLFW900

Between January and October, St. Cloud has already issued permits for building projects worth more than those issued all last year.

Several apartment buildings, a fence at St. Cloud's prison and a hospital remodel are on this year's list of most expensive building projects so far in St. Cloud.

The City of St. Cloud has issued permits for roughly $197.19 million-worth of construction projects in that time frame, according to a Times analysis of building permit data. Last year, the city issued approximately $146.23 million over the course of the entire year.

These numbers for both years exclude permits issued for pools, demolitions, moving and signs.

The City has also issued more than double the number of permits (with those same exclusions) in 2022 so far than in all of 2021. There have been 126 commercial permits issued so far.

In St. Cloud, 21 construction projects valued at over $1 million were permitted between January and October, the most recent data as of Nov. 30. Waite Park had six projects valued at over $1 million, Sauk Rapids had two and Sartell had none. Sartell's public data only details permits filed through May. The City of St. Joseph's website containing data on building permits was inaccessible, and the city did not return a request for information as of Dec. 1.

Here are the 10 highest-value projects from 2022 (through October) in the St. Cloud area. All of them were built in St. Cloud.

10. The Cloud on Fifth

Location: 305 Fifth Ave. S

Estimated value: $4 million

According to documents filed with the city, 60 four-bedroom apartment units were altered to created 60 new two-bedroom apartments and 60 new one-bedroom apartments.

9. Minnesota Correctional Facility - St. Cloud

Location: 2305 Minnesota Boulevard SE

Estimated value: $4.25 million

The prison received a permit to install new security fencing, a new "electronic perimeter intrusion detection system" and grading, landscaping, paving and drainage work associated with the new fencing.

8. Highbanks Plaza (former City Hall)

Location: 400 Second St. S

Estimated value: $4.71 million

The former City Hall was demolished at the end of July and will become a new two-story office building that will house Bremer Bank and a café or coffee shop.

7. Dayton Freight Lines

Location: 6308 Eighth Ave. S

Estimated value: $7.5 million

The City of St. Cloud approved a permit for Dayton Freight Lines to build a new truck terminal and fuel bay on Eighth Avenue South. The single-story building is set to include more than 18,000 square feet of dock space, an approx. 3,500 square-foot indoor fuel bay and almost 6,000 square feet for offices, a drivers room and a training room.

6. River Heights apartment building

Location: 1307 Lincoln Ave. SE

Estimated value: $7.9 million

This new apartment complex is planned to house 40 apartments in a three-story building as well as a lobby, work room, meeting room and common room.

5. Anderson Trucking

Location: 725 Opportunity Drive

Estimated value: $8.5 million

Anderson Trucking has planned a two-story addition of more than 17,500 square feet between both floors. It will add offices, conference rooms, storage and open office areas.

4. "Project Augusta"

Location: 6704 Eighth Ave. S

Estimated value: $8.9 million

While the purpose of this new building isn't clear from the building permit, it's described as a 162,000 square-foot single-story shell building with the project title "Project Augusta."

3. St. Cloud Hospital

Location: 1406 Sixth Ave. N

Estimated value: $9.5 million

The fourth-floor surgical unit renovation at St. Cloud Hospital affects 25,000 square feet in the existing surgical care unit. The remodel changes the layout, with the new layout including 39 remodeled single-patient rooms and several staff support rooms. According to the building permit, the project will be done in multiple phases spanning about two years.

1. Sunny Ville Apartments (tie)

Location: 2405 and 2407 County Road 74

Estimated value: $15 million per location ($30 million in total split between two permits)

Two new apartment buildings are planned for along County Road 74. Both are three-story buildings with detached garages planned. One building will have 99 apartments, the other 110.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through the Twin Cities next week

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will bring its live music and festive atmosphere to the Twin Cities for the first time in three years next week. The train, featuring live holiday music from Canadian country singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, rolls into the Twin Cites metro with shows in Cottage Grove and St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 12. It continues the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with shows in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis (see the event details below).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike

Union nurses called off strikes at seven of the state’s largest health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth area after reaching tentative agreements that include the largest pay raises for nurses in two decades. St. Luke’s in Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was followed on Tuesday morning by announcements from […] The post Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Monthly

The Best New Restaurants, 2022

From a highly anticipated fine-dining experience in a five-star hotel to a remarkable remake of a sports bar, these 10 spots have us excited again about food and drink The post The Best New Restaurants, 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
SAINT PAUL, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: An easy way to learn more about your local property taxes

An easy way to learn more about your local property taxes. In 1988, the Minnesota Legislature approved a new law called “Truth in Taxation”, which aims to improve transparency and accountability in Minnesota’s property tax system. The law requires city and county governments to adopt a proposed levy every September for the forthcoming year, send out notices to residents about how their property taxes will be affected, and then hold a public meeting where these budget and tax issues can be discussed and debated in an open forum, with input from the public.
Bring Me The News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kroxam.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
96.7 The River

Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Minnesota Residents: If You See This In Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out

If you or your family have a real Christmas tree in your home, hopefully you did a little bit of an inspection before you decorated it. If not, you might want to do a quick check anyway. I guess I have never thought about something living in a tree that you get from a tree farm or even at one of those big box stores, but it was a living thing in the great outdoors for years, so yes, that could be a very real possibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy