4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes points out why Chiefs have struggled against Bengals: 'They have a great quarterback'
Patrick Mahomes has compiled a 67-19 overall record since becoming the Chiefs' quarterback. While he's won the majority of his matchups, the former league and Super Bowl MVP and his team has had issues with the Bengals, the new kids on the proverbial block. Sunday's 27-24 loss in Cincinnati marked the Chiefs' third loss in the calendar year against the defending AFC champions.
NOLA.com
Saints legend Drew Brees explains why his house is divided for the Purdue-LSU Citrus Bowl
The Brees home is divided for the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees is a proud Purdue alumni who was at the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday when his Boilermakers lost to Michigan. He also loves LSU Tigers football, but maybe not as much as his kids. It's understandable that...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Downplays severity of injury
Tagovailoa (ankle) said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers that he feels "as good as I can be coming off a game," Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Tagovailoa was kept off the field for the Dolphins' final drive Sunday and was listed as questionable to return. He said during his postgame press conference that he'll have a few things assessed, but he didn't seem too concerned about his availability going forward. His status for next Sunday's game against the Chargers will likely come into focus based on his availability at practice this week.
Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Update On Dolphins Quarterback’s Ankle
Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t the only quarterback injured in Sunday’s Dolphins-49ers game. Tua Tagovailoa watched from the sideline as San Francisco put the finishing touches on its 33-17 win at Levi’s Stadium. Tagovailoa injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter, and with the game out of reach, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel elected to keep his starting quarterback on the bench.
Mike Vrabel on Titans firing GM: Have to move forward
Titans coach Mike Vrabel, speaking for the first time since general manager Jon Robinson was fired, said it's important for the organization to move forward.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Still undergoing tests on foot
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo continues to undergo testing on his broken left foot, but there's a growing belief that the quarterback avoided a Lisfranc injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Garoppolo made an early departure from Sunday's game against the Dolphins and needed a cart to...
Virginia players with expiring eligibility get extra season
Virginia football players in their final season of eligibility have been granted an extra season by the NCAA after the shooting that killed three teammates.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Saints' Kirk Merritt: Signed from practice squad
The Saints signed Merritt to the active roster ahead of Monday Night Football versus the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Merritt spent the preseason with New Orleans and joined the team's practice squad after being waived in late August. The 25-year-old will now be bumped up to the active roster after the Saints' also waived Kevin White (illness) on Monday. Merritt did see snaps as both a running back and wide receiver in training camp, though he's unlikely to see much usage barring any injuries to the Saints' starting skill players.
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins lose to San Francisco 49ers, a Review
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Dolphins played poorly in a 33-17 loss at the 49ers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa seemed off for most of the game. Miami's defense did not do enough to stop a 7th-round rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy. ...
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Rips Tua Tagovailoa: 'He's Not a Playmaker Who Elevates Team'
Colin Cowherd: “Tua is kind of what we thought he was, we gotta be honest about this. Everybody in life and in sports reacts differently based on circumstances. Joe Burrow got to a Super Bowl with a bad o-line, Joe Burrow is winning games without Joe Mixon, JaMarr Chase was out about a month— Joe Burrow wins. That’s NOT Tua. If Tua has to face a great defense, has a little pressure, he was obviously rattled early, off his game, lacked confidence, got hit, had no interest as a small guy getting hit by the Niners, missed open throws, he was totally off, I think it was in his head... He made one big throw all day to a wide open Tyreek Hill… that was it. They couldn’t get to the red zone, he couldn’t hit the open throws, he’s not a playmaker, he’s always been small, he’s just not a guy who is going to elevate people in crisis, that’s not what he is. You give him a great coach, you give him great weapons, guys are healthy— you can score a lot of points and win a lot of games but he’s not a Burrow, he’s not a Mahomes, he’s not a Herbert, he’s not an Allen… he’s not going to overcome obstacles, pot holes, and flat tires. That’s not what he is and you saw it on display there [vs. San Francisco]. It doesn’t mean you can’t win games, doesn’t mean he couldn’t shock people in the playoffs or go on the road and beat somebody, but to win time and time again you need ‘special’ at that position and I just don’t think that’s what he is. Great kid, heck of a leader, accurate distributor, physical limitations, got some alpha, ‘guy’s guy’, everybody loves him but there are limitations. Most Dolphins fans are pretty realistic, they know what they have. They have a brilliant young coach, the fastest football player in the world, and when everything is right, Tua can distribute. But in the NFL, especially in December and January, there are games that nothing goes right for a half, and that’s when Burrow, Mahomes, and Josh Allen are special.” (Full Segment Above)
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Nick Bolton: Gigantic outing in loss
Bolton logged 16 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals. Bolton set a new career high while once again playing every defensive snap in this resounding Week 14 performance. The second-year linebacker has been the Chiefs' top tacker this season, so, with the team's defense unable to get off the field for much of the game, this resounding production followed. Bolton has now logged double-digit stops in each of the last three games, and he currently ranks as the league's fifth-leading tackler (122) through 13 weeks. However, he might not see as many tackling opportunities if the Broncos' stumbling offense fails to establish any consistency versus Kansas City in Week 14.
CBS Sports
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not returning Sunday
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest at the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Walker was examined in the middle of the second quarter and eventually was deemed to have a right ankle injury, which won't allow him to log any more Week 13 action. Prior to his exit, he had three carries for 36 yards and didn't haul in his only target. With Travis Homer (illness) inactive and Rashaad Penny (ankle/fibula) on injured reserve, the Seahawks backfield has been whittled down to DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones.
CBS Sports
Packers GM discusses Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay, insinuates Jordan Love being part of long-term plans
Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers next season? That question is everywhere, with Rodgers struggling and leaving the game with an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. It is not out of the question to think his days at Lambeau Field could be numbered.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Unlikely to play in Week 14
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Hurst (calf) will likely be listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Hurst caught two of three targets for 12 yards before suffering the calf injury, but the extent of the issue remains unclear, as Baby relays that the team is still gathering more information. With the starting tight end unlikely to play, Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi figure to be candidates for increased roles in Week 14.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Another command performance
Burrow completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, plus he ran 11 times for 46 yards and the game's opening touchdown in Sunday's win over the Chiefs. Burrow was nearly perfect in the win, finishing the game off in style with a laser to Tee Higgins to convert a 3rd-and-11 play after the 2:00-warning. He was sacked just once, and it's worth noting that the Bengals' offensive line has done a far better job of protecting him ever since the debacle against the Browns on Halloween night. He gets his chance at revenge against the Browns next week at home.
