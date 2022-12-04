ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Dec. 4, 2022

By Sonja Frey
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago

Click on the image below to view as a PDF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REF0s_0jWvLDkh00

This Week’s Top Headlines Include:

Sneak Peek: Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar
Teachers union calls for pay committee to #MoveTheMeeting
Many Del. districts don’t evaluate superintendents annually

Hale Byrnes House to unveil painting of witness tree
Odessa Houses’ Christmas designer takes on the White House
‘Sister Act’ offers Del. actor chance to repeat fun role

ChristianaCare names breast center after Tatiana Copeland

Del. man vies for $10,000 on Food Network gingerbread show

Delaware’s new state auditor to take office Jan. 3
Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’
Lawmakers take oaths Jan. 10 but already working
Longtime Delaware Supreme Court justice to retire
Former U.S. Senate aide tapped to join Wilm. City Council

Enrollment in state charters went up 5.1% during pandemic
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
As A.I. du Pont High enrollment dropped, so did test scores
William Penn High forms student advocacy group
DSU’s largest grant ever will focus on health disparities

Caravel proves worthy of No.1 seed
Several hunting seasons opening, continuing in December

Delaware LIVE News

Delaware lawmaker to revive wine-by-mail bill

A Republican lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year Delaware legalizes the direct shipment of wine. Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, authored a bill in the last General Assembly to allow Delawareans to have wine shipped directly to their homes.  The House Economic Development Committee released the bill but it was not allowed to the House floor for a vote.  ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The 2022 holiday season rolls on this week with several more festive events scheduled throughout Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland. From the always fun and festive Milton Holly Festival, to the shore's largest comic con in Ocean City and much more, we have many great things to tell you about for the three-day weekend of December 9-11.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Advocacy group presses Carney to appoint judge of color

A political advocacy group and Rev. Al Sharpton on Monday once again urged Gov. John Carney to fill two upcoming vacancies on the state Supreme Court with justices of color. Citizens for Judicial Fairness often works with Sharpton on the issue, which morphed out of the advocacy group’s original focus on Delaware’s Court of Chancery. Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

This Delaware City Ranked Among the Top 23 U.S. Cities to Visit

Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, included Wilmington on its list of the 23 best places to visit in the U.S in 2023. It’s no secret that most of Delaware’s tourists flock to the beaches. Coastal towns like Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island see millions of visitors each year. According to a report by Southern Delaware Tourism, 2019 brought over 10 million people to Delaware’s coastal towns.
WILMINGTON, DE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Delaware

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Delaware and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
GREENWOOD, DE
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Mega pet adoption returns to the state fairgrounds

The Delaware State Fairgrounds will once again play host to a mega pet adoption event on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, 2022. Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) spokesperson Linda Torelli said it's the first time they've been able to have a single venue event in several years. "It becomes...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

These holiday lights will help you get your glow on

  We might be living through the golden age of holiday lights displays. Whether you want inside or out, huge or just enough, artistic or deliberately tacky, walk-through or drive-through, free or you’re willing to pay, there’s a display for you either here in the First State or right over the state line. In Delaware, many of the displays have ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

Visit These Delaware Eateries for Festive Holiday Food & Drinks

Celebrate the holidays with festive food and drinks like peppermint espresso martinis, latkes, sweets and more at these restaurants in and around Delaware. At Centreville Cafe, holiday dining is taking on extra sparkle this year. With a new liquor license in hand, owners Vince and Elizabeth Moro are serving such seasonal sippers as espresso candy cane martinis garnished with fresh greenery.
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Delaware to receive $11M in federal funding to bolster public health

(The Center Square) – Delaware’s public health workforce and infrastructure is getting an infusion of federal funding. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending $11,021,366 to Delaware that will be used to strengthen the state’s health care workforce and its infrastructure, Gov. John Carney said. The organization is awarding $3.2 billion across the country to help states provide people, services, and systems that are necessary to maintain public health. ...
DELAWARE STATE
Jake Wells

You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
DELAWARE STATE
New Jersey Globe

Murphy names first transgender cabinet member in N.J.

One of Gov. Phil Murphy’ original cabinet members is retiring and will be replaced by the state’s first transgender cabinet member. Murphy is expected to announce today that Allison Chris Myers will replace Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis on January 1. “ I couldn’t think...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Under pressure, DNREC scraps Cape Henlopen restaurant plan

Delaware’s famous Cape Henlopen State Park will not be the site of a new oceanfront restaurant, officials announced Monday. The decision came after weeks of public outcry, including protests, op-eds in local papers and an organized campaign with yard signs that read, “No restaurant on dunes.” In a press release, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why

Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
