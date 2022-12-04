Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Dec. 4, 2022
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Headlines
Sneak Peek: Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar
Teachers union calls for pay committee to #MoveTheMeeting
Many Del. districts don’t evaluate superintendents annually
Culture
Hale Byrnes House to unveil painting of witness tree
Odessa Houses’ Christmas designer takes on the White House
‘Sister Act’ offers Del. actor chance to repeat fun role
Business
ChristianaCare names breast center after Tatiana Copeland
Food & Dining
Del. man vies for $10,000 on Food Network gingerbread show
Government
Delaware’s new state auditor to take office Jan. 3
Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’
Lawmakers take oaths Jan. 10 but already working
Longtime Delaware Supreme Court justice to retire
Former U.S. Senate aide tapped to join Wilm. City Council
Education
Enrollment in state charters went up 5.1% during pandemic
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
As A.I. du Pont High enrollment dropped, so did test scores
William Penn High forms student advocacy group
DSU’s largest grant ever will focus on health disparities
Sports
Caravel proves worthy of No.1 seed
Several hunting seasons opening, continuing in December
