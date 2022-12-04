Read full article on original website
Best goalkeeper performances in World Cup penalty shootouts
The best goalkeeper performances World Cup penalty shootouts, including Yassine Bounou, Dominik Livakovic, Tim Krul and more.
The top ten active goalscorers at the World Cup
A list of the ten leading active scorers at the World Cup.
Who has scored the most World Cup knockout stage goals?
The players with the most goals in World Cup knockout stage games.
When will Barcelona's Spanish players return from the World Cup?
Following Spain's exit from the World Cup, Barcelona have planned for when their eight Spanish players will return to the club.
Portugal 6-1 Switzerland: Player ratings as Selecao cruise into World Cup quarter-finals
Player ratings from Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland at the World Cup.
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT proved they can 'compete with anyone' at World Cup
The USMNT proved during the World Cup that they can hang with the best, even if they didn't achieve their ultimate goals, according to Walker Zimmerman.
Man Utd 4-2 Everton Conti Cup: Player ratings as win not enough for Red Devils
Player ratings from the Conti Cup group stage clash between Man Utd & Everton at Leigh Sports Village.
England 3-0 Senegal: Player ratings as Bellingham inspires England to quarter final
Match report and player ratings from England 3-0 Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
How to watch Morocco vs Portugal on TV & live stream - World Cup quarter-final
How to watch the World Cup quarter-final between Morocco and Portugal on TV and live streaming platforms in the UK, United States and Canada.
Cadiz 4-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils lose goal fest friendly
Match report and player ratings from Man Utd's friendly defeat against La Liga side Cadiz.
Netherlands vs Argentina - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Netherlands' World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Goncalo Ramos: The clubs who came closest to signing Portugal's World Cup hero
Portugal star Goncalo Ramos was the subject of heavy interest from a number of clubs from across Europe.
When will Granit Xhaka and Takehiro Tomiyasu return to Arsenal after World Cup eliminations?
Arsenal stars Granit Xhaka and Takehiro Tomiyasu both suffered World Cup agony as they were knocked out of the competition this week. Xhaka led Switzerland to t
How to watch Croatia vs Brazil on TV & live stream - World Cup quarter-final
How to watch the World Cup quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil on TV and live streaming platforms in the UK, United States and Canada.
Morocco predicted lineup vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final
Morocco's predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against Portugal.
Eden Hazard retires from international football
Eden Hazard confirms his retirement from international football after Belgium's early 2022 World Cup elimination.
Twitter reacts to Portugal's World Cup masterclass after benching Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal staked their claim as one of the leading contenders to win the World Cup on Tuesday with an incredible 6-1 win against Switzerland in the last 16. Here's how social media reacted.
5 things Netherlands must do to beat Argentina in World Cup quarter-finals
Here's what the Netherlands must do to beat Argentina.
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped by Portugal for World Cup clash with Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched by Portugal for their World Cup round of 16 clash with Switzerland.
