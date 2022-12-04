ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool start to your Sunday, warm afternoon ahead

By Eric Stone
 3 days ago

Sunday starts out comfortable or maybe even a bit cool for some with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s under a clear sky. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and wonderful with highs around 80 degrees.

A weak front stays to our north Monday, but will bring a few more clouds as highs rise into the upper 70s.

Otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions all week long with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

This awesome weather stays with us next weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 60s.

KANSAS STATE
