State of Emergency declared, FBI investigating power grid attack in Moore County, sheriff says

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A state of emergency has been declared after the electrical power grid was “intentionally attacked” causing a major power outage in Moore County.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office confirmed those details in a news conference Sunday evening.

More than 34,000 people in Moore County are still without power. The outages began just after 8 p.m. Saturday night across communities in the area, according to Sheriff Ronnie Fields.

Sheriff Fields said firearms were used to shoot and disable equipment at two substations in Moore County.

Power could be out until Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office and Duke Energy officials. Duke officials added that the repairs will need to be sophisticated due to how damaged the substations were.

In the news conference, deputies said the FBI is assisting with the investigation, as well as the state Bureau of Investigation.

“The NC Department of Public Safety is working with our local and federal law enforcement partners and will provide the appropriate state resources needed to assist in this investigation,” NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. said.

When asked whether this was domestic terrorism, Sheriff Fields said he couldn’t say whether this was domestic terrorism or not, saying he would leave that for the feds to determine. But he added it was absolutely intentional and the perpetrators knew what they were doing.

Fields also said he couldn’t speak to what the motivation is because no group has claimed responsibility for it yet.

Deputies also announced that a curfew has been set for Moore County. It begins at 9 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m.

The Moore County Sports Complex on Hillcrest Park will be used as a shelter. Schools in Moore County will be closed Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“North Carolina Emergency Management is working with local and state agencies to provide the needed resources for the safety of Moore County residents impacted by the power outage,” said Will Ray, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management.

Deputies said they are actively searching for those believed to be responsible for the outage.

A spokesperson from Duke Energy released the following statement early Sunday regarding the outages saying:

“We have experienced multiple equipment failures that are affecting substations in Moore County resulting in approximately 45,000 customers without power at this time. There are indications that vandalism was a cause of the outages, and we are working with local, state and federal agencies throughout their ongoing investigation into this incident.

We are pursuing multiple repair paths to restore as many customers as possible, as quickly and safely as possible. This is a significant local outage that is affecting nearly all customers in Moore County, and customers should be prepared for an extended outage that could last beyond today, and as long as Thursday for many customers. We will update restoration time estimates as we receive additional information. We incorporate multiple layers of security to quickly identify and respond to threats.”

Governor Roy Cooper weighed in on the situation saying:

“I appreciate the swift response from local and state emergency responders in Moore County to protect public safety and work with Duke Energy to restore power,” said Governor Cooper. “An attack like this on critical infrastructure is a serious, intentional crime and I expect state and federal authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice. Moore County has strong, vibrant communities and the state will continue to provide transportation and public safety assistance.”

Harris Teeter announced that it will be providing free bags of ice to community members affected by the power outage in Moore County.

The grocery store said it will be providing this service at each location in Moore County while supplies last.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they come in.

