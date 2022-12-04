ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Active Weather Returns Late Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Get ready for an active stretch of weather over the next week or two. Multiple storm systems are expected to move through southern Wisconsin every couple of days. Each of them is as complicated as the first. It’s that time of year where track, temperatures, and timing play a huge role in what we end up seeing. That will prove especially true with the next couple of systems as a wide variety of precipitation is expected. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our next weathermaker.
Dense Fog Advisory This Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Dense fog developed overnight and visibility is near zero in some spots. With temperatures below freezing, freezing fog and areas of black ice have developed in some locations. The active stretch of weather is expected to continue over the...
WISCONSIN STATE
mspmag.com

Where Have All the Loons Gone?

Dr. Walter Piper trolls silently across Whitefish Lake’s placid, moonlit surface. He spots the silhouette of a loon. A team member shines a spotlight on the bird to confuse it while Piper leans over the bow and deftly scoops it up with a musky net. “It’s thrilling,” says Piper....
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
nbc15.com

Mount Horeb nonprofit ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ is exactly that

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - In a few years, a Mount Horeb nonprofit has grown to lend a hand to hundreds of community members in need, in more ways than one. Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN) serves as an in-store food pantry and closet on East Lincoln Street. It also has a social worker who offers assistance in other areas of life, from housing to electricity. Additional resources like gas cards can go out to anyone who needs them.
MOUNT HOREB, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol's December Law of the Month

Winter weather is a regular part of life in Wisconsin and it can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. It’s harder to control or stop a vehicle in snow, sleet, and ice. Last season, winter weather contributed to more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin. “We remind every driver to refresh your winter driving habits.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, IL, and IA

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. If you've ever had your nose hairs freeze while you are walking to your car, you understand Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin right now. Mother Nature has released her wrath and is throwing winter weather our way, which includes freezing temperatures. When temps reach this level, not only is it dangerous but there are 13 things that you should NEVER do.
MINNESOTA STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Farmers Have New Tool to Stay in Cover-Crop Game

Agriculture groups and government agencies aren’t slowing down in trying to convince farmers to use more sustainable practices such as cover crops, and Wisconsin producers who have joined that movement will soon be able to sign up for reimbursements. Starting Monday, farmers who planted cover crops this year can...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Can you pass a snow plow?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows?   The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet.MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we tell you it's better to stay back. It's safer for you, and it's safer for our crews," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.She says MnDOT has about 100 plow crashes a year. She says visibility and wing blades make passing a dicey decision.  "You don't know really what's going on ahead of that snow plow, so that makes it challenging to pass," Meyer said.As for a lighter snow day?MORE: WCCO's NEXT Weather homepage"If it's a dry day, if they're on one side of the roadway, there's plenty of room to pass a plow, that's an OK situation," she said.But the ideal situation: "Stay back, stay alive."Meyer says she is speaking on plow rules for MnDOT plows, but says the rules may vary for county or city trucks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

