Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Active Weather Returns Late Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Get ready for an active stretch of weather over the next week or two. Multiple storm systems are expected to move through southern Wisconsin every couple of days. Each of them is as complicated as the first. It’s that time of year where track, temperatures, and timing play a huge role in what we end up seeing. That will prove especially true with the next couple of systems as a wide variety of precipitation is expected. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our next weathermaker.
nbc15.com
Dense Fog Advisory This Morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Dense fog developed overnight and visibility is near zero in some spots. With temperatures below freezing, freezing fog and areas of black ice have developed in some locations. The active stretch of weather is expected to continue over the...
Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?
There could be a significant snowstorm in the region Thursday into Friday, though it remains unclear just how far north the heaviest snow will reach. Basically, models in the past 24 hours have suggested a more northerly track for the storm, which would deliver snow to Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Bright Sunday, risk of some snow in the week ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be common as the first weekend of December comes to an end in North Central Wisconsin. Don’t forget the shades if you will be heading out the door. A bit chilly compared to the average for this time of the year with highs in the mid 20s to around 30.
mspmag.com
Where Have All the Loons Gone?
Dr. Walter Piper trolls silently across Whitefish Lake’s placid, moonlit surface. He spots the silhouette of a loon. A team member shines a spotlight on the bird to confuse it while Piper leans over the bow and deftly scoops it up with a musky net. “It’s thrilling,” says Piper....
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
WLWT 5
'There's an alligator out there': Cat finds severed alligator head in Wisconsin lake
"I looked out there in the calm water and I said, there's an alligator out there." Wendy Wiesehuegel says she has seen a lot of wildlife in her more than two decades living on Wisconsin's Lake Keesus, but never an alligator. In fact, she wasn't really convinced of what she...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
nbc15.com
Mount Horeb nonprofit ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ is exactly that
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - In a few years, a Mount Horeb nonprofit has grown to lend a hand to hundreds of community members in need, in more ways than one. Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN) serves as an in-store food pantry and closet on East Lincoln Street. It also has a social worker who offers assistance in other areas of life, from housing to electricity. Additional resources like gas cards can go out to anyone who needs them.
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
wearegreenbay.com
Semi jackknifes on I-94, State Patrol reminds drivers of how quickly road conditions can change
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants motorists to know that road conditions can change quickly during this time of year after a semi jackknifed on I-94. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident that happened along I-94. A semi-tractor trailer apparently jackknifed when the road became slick.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol's December Law of the Month
Winter weather is a regular part of life in Wisconsin and it can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. It’s harder to control or stop a vehicle in snow, sleet, and ice. Last season, winter weather contributed to more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin. “We remind every driver to refresh your winter driving habits.
13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, IL, and IA
13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. If you've ever had your nose hairs freeze while you are walking to your car, you understand Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin right now. Mother Nature has released her wrath and is throwing winter weather our way, which includes freezing temperatures. When temps reach this level, not only is it dangerous but there are 13 things that you should NEVER do.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Farmers Have New Tool to Stay in Cover-Crop Game
Agriculture groups and government agencies aren’t slowing down in trying to convince farmers to use more sustainable practices such as cover crops, and Wisconsin producers who have joined that movement will soon be able to sign up for reimbursements. Starting Monday, farmers who planted cover crops this year can...
Can you pass a snow plow?
MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows? The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet.MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we tell you it's better to stay back. It's safer for you, and it's safer for our crews," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.She says MnDOT has about 100 plow crashes a year. She says visibility and wing blades make passing a dicey decision. "You don't know really what's going on ahead of that snow plow, so that makes it challenging to pass," Meyer said.As for a lighter snow day?MORE: WCCO's NEXT Weather homepage"If it's a dry day, if they're on one side of the roadway, there's plenty of room to pass a plow, that's an OK situation," she said.But the ideal situation: "Stay back, stay alive."Meyer says she is speaking on plow rules for MnDOT plows, but says the rules may vary for county or city trucks.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
nbc15.com
Flags to fly at half-staff in Wisconsin to honor National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday in Wisconsin to recognize National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. In the announcement from Gov. Tony Evers’ Office Tuesday, he stated that Dec. 7 is meant to honor the “heroism, sacrifice, and valor” made by service members that day in 1941 and every day since.
Comments / 0