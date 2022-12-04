Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
5 Best Vintage Shops in Philadelphia
BBop Vintage is a new, non-profit vintage store in Philadelphia. Founded by Bridget Tyrrell, who has been a collector of vintage items for six years, the store is located on Fourth Street in the Italian Market. The shop has an exciting mix of vintage clothing, home goods, and jewelry. Some quirky items are on display, including dozens of silver and gold chains, avant-garde jewelry, and art nouveau opal bracelets. There are also quirky wall art items and mid-century ashtrays.
billypenn.com
‘Every Voice, Every Vote’ launches in Philly; Eagles Xmas album, reviewed; SEPTA Key’s latest budget buster | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Lenfest gives $1.5M to Philly orgs to help democracy work better. A changing of the guard is coming to Philadelphia with the 2023 elections....
phillygrub.blog
Rosy’s Cafe Opens in Rittenhouse for Breakfast Tacos, Coffee, and Lunch
FCM Hospitality and Avram Hornik announce the grand opening of Rosy’s Cafe in Rittenhouse neighborhood, located next to Rosy’s Taco Shop. Philadelphia’s newest breakfast destination is located at 2218 Walnut Street. The charming cafe has warm and cozy vibes and colorful artwork, with a menu that focuses...
Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA
"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu was built by shipbuilders in Scotland and is the oldest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world. She was named "Kurt" when she was first built in 1904. When the United States entered World War I, the ship was laid up in Astoria, Oregon. In 1917, the United States Navy confiscated the ship. Later, it was renamed Moshulu by the wife of First Lady Woodrow Wilson.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Feminist Flea Mini Market at Bok this Friday
The event is “mini.” The impact is major. On Dec. 9, from 6-10 p.m., the Feminist Flea Mini Market will highlight local artists and give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find unique holiday gifts, all while supporting Homies Helping Homies — a mutual aid initiative in Point Breeze.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Paralyzed Dog Rescued After Being Found on Train Tracks in Philadelphia: 'This Is Pure Evil'
A pit bull mix, unable to move his legs and left for dead, is now "doing great" following his rescue A paralyzed pooch was found clinging to life in the middle of train tracks in Philadelphia. It's unclear how the dog found his way onto the tracks last month but Philly Rescue Angels, INC, a nonprofit in Pennsylvania that cares for abandoned animals, said the dog may have been dumped nearby after they spotted a collar and leash nearby. The organization christened the pit bull mix Lucky...
billypenn.com
30th Street flippy board update; Jewelers Row construction hole; South Philly’s ‘appetizing store’ | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Amtrak renews promise to return 30th Street’s iconic flipboard. Nearly four years after the iconic split-flap departures board was removed from 30th Street...
Date for 6ABC’s Jim Gardner’s Final Broadcast Set; Replacement for 6 pm Announced
In just over two weeks, it's officially the end of an era in Philadelphia and South Jersey. 6 ABC (WPVI-TV) just announced massive changes to its daily 6 pm news broadcast. It was just announced that veteran anchor and Philadelphia icon, Jim Gardner's final broadcast on 6 ABC has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 21.
billypenn.com
Inside Biederman’s Specialty Foods, South Philly’s Jewish ‘appetizing store’
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Living in Philadelphia during the pandemic, restaurant industry veteran Lauren Biederman realized she was missing something: a local store to buy the comfort foods she remembered growing up. Her favorite eating experience was when she would go to pick up bagels, lox, and other Jewish specialty foods with her family in NYC.
billypenn.com
The Lenfest Institute is granting $1.5M to 52 Philly orgs to make democracy work better
With municipal elections on the horizon, a changing of the guard is coming to Philadelphia. Who will choose the city’s new leaders? Ideally, as many people as possible. That’s the essence of democracy, and it’s the goal behind a new initiative from the Lenfest Institute. The journalism...
Malcolm Jenkins, Kensington distillery team for whiskey sourced from farmers of color
A Former Philadelphia Eagle is partnering with a South Kensington distillery to help create more diversity and opportunity in the craft spirits industry.
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Mystery of 'Boy in the Box' Sparks Various Theories Over Six Decades
New DNA evidence has allowed police to identity the boy and find his birth certificate according to reports.
Philadelphia gas station owner hires armed agents to patrol property
Neil Patel hired armed agents to patrol his gas station three weeks ago, and now he has a daily armed presence nightly in Philadelphia.
Sixth bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning. The bus arrived at 30th Street Station around 6 a.m.Emilio Buitrago from the organization Casa de Venezuela tells CBS3 there were 52 people on the bus, some already had travel arrangements or were picked up by family or friends. Thirty-one migrants are heading to the welcome center in Hunting Park.Buitrago also says the migrants are coming from multiple Latin American countries. The people are mostly Dominicans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Colombians.This is the sixth busload of asylum seekers from the US-Mexico border in Texas in three weeks. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state has sent 13,200 migrants to Democratic-led cities since August. Last week, the fifth bus arrived in Philadelphia. Two buses arrived on Nov. 25 at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.
New features to be announced for 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday, organizers of the Philadelphia Auto Show will announce some of the new exciting highlights coming to the show next year.One of the new features is a fully-expanded electric vehicle test track, featuring some of the latest electric vehicles.Also new next year is a Ram truck territory where professional drivers will drive guests around a course that includes rolling hills.The auto show runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
