LIMA, Peru (AP) — Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in Wednesday as Peru’s next president after Congress voted out President Pedro Castillo shortly after he dissolved the legislative body. The 60--year-old lawyer took the oath of office and became the first female leader in the more than 200-year history of the independent republic. Her swearing in capped hours of uncertainty as both the president and Congress appeared to exercise their constitutional powers to do away with each other. Boluarte said her first order of business would be to address government corruption, ostensibly what felled Castillo.

13 MINUTES AGO