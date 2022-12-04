Read full article on original website
Reversing Brexit now would not help UK economy, says Keir Starmer
Rejoining single market would create even more uncertainty, says Labour leader, who instead wants a ‘better Brexit’
BBC
The local battles behind Tory housing divisions
The government has agreed to water down housing targets for local councils in the face of a rebellion from nearly 60 of its own MPs. But not everyone is happy - some Tories are worried this could lead to fewer homes being built and make it even harder for people to get on the housing ladder. At a local level, new developments provoke passionate views on both sides.
BBC
Can Labour revive its fortunes in Scotland?
Labour has outlined proposals for a series of constitutional reforms aimed in part at reviving the party's fortunes in Scotland. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the ground on which the battle is fought in Scotland "is changing forever", and that his party offers a fresh route through the debate over independence.
Michelle Mone accused of trying to ‘bully’ ministers over PPE contracts
Whitehall sources reportedly say ‘rude’ peer lobbied Michael Gove and Lord Agnew to secure business for PPE Medpro
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Crimea bridge: How Russia is rebuilding its vital link
Satellite images show how a key bridge to the Crimean peninsula, damaged by an explosion in October in mysterious circumstances, has now been largely repaired. When it was originally opened in 2018, the Kerch Bridge was hailed by Russian media as "the construction of the century", four years after Moscow illegally annexed Crimea.
Peru swears in new president amid constitutional crisis
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in Wednesday as Peru’s next president after Congress voted out President Pedro Castillo shortly after he dissolved the legislative body. The 60--year-old lawyer took the oath of office and became the first female leader in the more than 200-year history of the independent republic. Her swearing in capped hours of uncertainty as both the president and Congress appeared to exercise their constitutional powers to do away with each other. Boluarte said her first order of business would be to address government corruption, ostensibly what felled Castillo.
Center-right coalition tapped to form Bulgarian government
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Monday tapped the largest group in parliament, the center-right GERB-UDF coalition, to form the country’s new government. Accepting the mandate, prime-minister-designate Nikolay Gabrovski said he will propose a cabinet “that is farther from political talk, from confrontation and closer...
BBC
Janusz Walus: Killer of South African anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani freed
The far-right gunman who killed South African anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been released on parole a week after he was stabbed in prison. Janusz Walus, 69, has been discharged under strict conditions for two years, the authorities say. He shot Hani in 1993 in a failed attempt to derail...
Tories in hiding as Commons scrutinises Michelle Mone’s Covid fortunes
Tory peer not the only one to make herself scarce as Labour queries VIP access for vendor of dodgy PPE
Imminent Cumbria coalmine decision likely to cause new Tory split
Expected approval for coalmine opening could provoke backlash from party’s many opposing voices
Wednesday briefing: What you need to know about allegations against Tory peer Michelle Mone
Good morning. Yesterday was already looking difficult for the Conservative peer Michelle Mone. In the morning, she announced that she will take a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords to address allegations about her involvement in PPE Medpro, a medical supply business that she appears to have lobbied ministers to use, and from the profits of which she appears to have received millions. Meanwhile, the government decided not to oppose a Labour motion seeking to force the release of documents relating to a £200m government contract awarded to the company.
BBC
Schools Bill scrapped, education secretary says
A bill designed to "raise education standards" in England has been dropped, the education secretary has said. The Schools Bill included plans for a register of children not in school and measures to help with plans for all schools to join multi-academy trusts. It has hit hurdles since it was...
BBC
UK faces decade of lost growth without action, says CBI
Firms are not investing, prices are rising and the economy is contracting - a dire economic picture that is set to last into 2023, the UK's biggest business group has warned. The UK could even face a decade of lost economic growth if action is not taken, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) boss Tony Danker said.
BBC
'I had £8,000 stolen but Revolut won't refund it'
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
BBC
TV Rain: Latvia shuts down Russian broadcaster over Ukraine war coverage
Russia's last independent television channel, TV Rain, has been shut down in Latvia after less than five months on air. The channel, which is known as Dozhd in Russian, has been accused of showing content that supports Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. TV Rain has called the allegations "unfair and absurd"...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian military airfields hit by explosions
Russian air defences intercepted Ukrainian drones over two military airfields in Russia, hundreds of kilometres from the border between the two countries, Russia said on Monday. Falling debris from the unmanned vehicles lightly damaged two aircraft, a defence ministry statement said. Three Russian servicemen were killed and four injured in...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
US News and World Report
U.S. Expects Reduced Tempo in Ukraine Fighting to Continue for Months
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. intelligence expects the reduced tempo in fighting in Ukraine to continue in the next several months and sees no evidence of a reduced Ukrainian will to resist, despite attacks on its power grid and other critical winter infrastructure, the Director of National Intelligence said on Saturday.
