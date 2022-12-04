Read full article on original website
Related
section618.com
Young Red Devils hold off Carterville to win Bozarth Memorial
MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro head coach Daryl Murphy said his team this year is young and “rebuilding a bit.” Reloading may be more accurate, after the Red Devils went 4-0 to win the Trico/Murphysboro Ernie Bozarth Memorial, beating Carterville 60-53 in the tournament title game. Sophomore Cade Brooks...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats, Centralia & SC Take To the Courts Tonight
The Salem Wildcats return to action tonight with a 1-4 record as they travel to 5-1 Mascoutah. Salem is coming off 3 straight losses including a 69-41 loss at Mt Vernon on Saturday. The Indians are coming off a 49-42 win over Effingham Saturday. Game time at 7:30 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
section618.com
Herrin slams Du Quoin to clinch Tip-Off Classic title
DU QUOIN — The Herrin Tigers scored the first eight points and cruised from there beating Du Quoin in the final game of the Tip-Off Classic 55-29 to finish 4-0 and tournament champions. Kyrese Lukens led a balanced Tigers attack with 10 points. Exavier Williams scored nine before leaving...
KFVS12
Kennett Fire Dept. mourns loss of Captain
Sharon Anderson, with the Cape Girardeau Public Library, recommends reading 'Demon Copperhead, 'In the Wild Light' and 'Navigating Early for December. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. Diederich sworn in as new Williamson County Sheriff. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:30...
stegenherald.com
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
QSR magazine
Ziggi’s Coffee Opens in Marion, Illinois
Ziggi’s Coffee announced it is now open in Marion, Illinois. The company now has locations in 13 states across the U.S. The new café and drive-thru is unique, as it is situated inside an existing business – Stevens Floral Gifts & Framing at 905 W. Main St. Both businesses are owned by Brandon and Kiley Chaplain. As seasoned business owners, the Chaplains look forward to this new addition and can’t wait to share Ziggi’s with the people of Marion and surrounding areas.
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Man Extradited Back to Jefferson County on Arson Warrant
MT. VERNON – A 41-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been returned to Jefferson County after being extradited from Indiana on a warrant charging him with aggravated arson at an Mt. Vernon apartment complex. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Troy Davis was arrested in July in Indianapolis on...
wkdzradio.com
Two To Four Inches Of Rain Likely This Week
There may be enough rain coming this week to get western Kentucky out of its drought status with possible cold weather meaning a wintry mix next week. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says the rain is here for the week. Powell says the weekend will bring temperatures into the 50s...
westkentuckystar.com
Man found dead in downtown Paducah gazebo identified
A death investigation is continuing after 39-year-old Raymond Thomas Garrett IV of Joelton, Tennessee was found dead at the downtown gazebo at 2nd and Broadway on Tuesday. Paducah Police were called to the gazebo to check on a man reportedly slumped over. When officers arrived, they found Garrett unresponsive and could not get a pulse.
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant Centralia home destroyed by fire
A vacant Centralia home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The home was at 1021 South Elm. Centralia Fire Officials say according to Marion County GIS records, the owner is David Hopper. The northeast corner of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:49...
westkentuckystar.com
Blandville Road back open after semi overturns
A semi overturned in McCracken County Tuesday night and shut down Blandville Road for several hours. Deputies said the truck driven by 61-year-old Terry Bright of Missouri struck a culvert near Hines Road. The truck overturned and Bright became trapped in the vehicle. He was extricated and taken to a local hospital.
KFVS12
Semi hauling animal fat overturns, blocks roadway overnight
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews spent several hours overnight clearing a crash site blocking U.S. 62/Blandville Road crash in western McCracken County. The crash happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, immediately east of the Canadian National Railroad overpass. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old...
KFVS12
Home a total loss after fire in Cape Girardeau
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
wevv.com
Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County
Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
wjpf.com
No injuries after fiery I-57 crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – No injuries were reported after a fiery crash Sunday on Interstate 57. It happened a few minutes after 10:00 a.m. in a construction zone near the Benton exits. Illinois State Police say a northbound vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control...
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County
(KBSI) – A traffic stop led to a drug arrest in McCracken County. Nichole D. Stewart faces charges of possession of controlled substance, (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Two felony warrants were served.
HPD: Man found lying in field after crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson said a man was found lying in a field after he left the scene of a crash Friday night. Officers said they were sent to the 3300 block of Zion Road for a crash involving several vehicles. Police said one of the drivers, Richard Morris, had left the […]
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/5
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
Comments / 0