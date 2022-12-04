ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA football recruiting: 5-star Samuel M'Pemba sets commitment time

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba plans to commit on Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. EST. M’Pemba will decide among Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Florida. The five-star recruit, who is a member of the class of 2023, is one of the nation’s top remaining uncommitted prospects.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are looking for another talented edge rusher to pair with four-star in-state pass rusher Gabriel Harris, who has already committed to the Bulldogs. Georgia has the second-ranked recruiting class in the country. The Dawgs have 21 commitments in the class of 2023.

According to 247Sports, Georgia is favored to land a commitment from M’Pemba.

M’Pemba is the fourth-best edge rusher in the senior class. He plays high school football for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher is the No. 30 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 8 recruit in Florida. M’Pemba has also been heavily recruited by Notre Dame, Oregon and Alabama.

M’Pemba took recent visits to Georgia and Tennessee. M’Pemba could join several former IMG Academy stars such as Nolan Smith and Daylen Everette to commit to Georgia football.

The five-star edge rusher announced his commitment time via Twitter. M’Pemba has also recently noted his top four schools.

