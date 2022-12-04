Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Netherlands' Noppert on Messi in World Cup: `He's a human'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andries Noppert is ready to face Lionel Messi if the Argentina star takes a penalty kick in Friday's World Cup quarterfinal match. “He’s the same like us. He’s a human,” the Netherlands goalkeeper said Wednesday.
Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team's fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
Van Gaal's World Cup with Dutch has hugs, kisses and dancing
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Three wins from the title that has eluded the Netherlands, Louis van Gaal has filled his World Cup with hugs, kisses and dancing. Leading his nation for the third time at age 71, he is the tournament's oldest coach. He also may be the most dapper, pacing the sideline in a neon orange tie, dark business suit and dress shoes.
Rested Mbappé to face England in World Cup quarterfinals
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Yes, Kylian Mbappé will be ready to face England at the World Cup on Saturday. No, the France forward was not injured when he missed a recent training session. France teammate Ibrahima Konaté delivered a reassuring message about Mbappé on Wednesday, news that perhaps...
Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop
BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation maintained its trust in Hansi Flick as national team coach on Wednesday despite the disappointing World Cup performance. Federation president Bernd Neuendorf said the body has “full confidence” in Flick to lead the team through the 2024 European Championship, which Germany is scheduled to host and which Neuendorf described as a “great opportunity” for the future of soccer in the country.
Son exits World Cup without showing his best for South Korea
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As Brazil’s big-time player made his return to the World Cup in Qatar, the superstar of South Korean soccer made his exit. Son Heung-min is his country’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and, yes, Neymar, all wrapped up into one. Yet, as Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to score in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, Son’s latest chance to light up the sport’s biggest stage came and went.
Vinícius Júnior thanks Ancelotti for success at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior praised Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for his success at the World Cup. Vinícius Júnior arrived in Qatar without knowing if he was going to get a chance to start for Brazil, but heading into Friday’s quarterfinal match against Croatia, no one questions his spot in the lineup or his importance for the team.
The next World Cup will jump to 48 teams. Is bigger better?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026. It means more of soccer's so-called “little teams” that didn't make it to Qatar will be given a chance of a lifetime when the tournament is hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Deep US figure skating team eyes medals at Grand Prix Final
There is a unique flavor to the return of the Grand Prix Final, arguably the most prestigious event in figure skating after the Olympics and world championships, following two years of pandemic-related cancellations. It's a decidedly Japanese and American flavor.
LTA fined $1 million by ATP over ban of Russian players
LONDON (AP) — The Lawn Tennis Association was fined $1 million by the ATP men's professional tour on Wednesday for banning players from Russia and Belarus from its grass-court events this summer. The governing body of British tennis banned the players from five Wimbledon warm-up tournaments following Russia's invasion...
