Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State true freshman tracker: Eight redshirts burned this season
Michigan State’s season ended a month earlier than a year ago. One season removed from posting 11 wins with a Peach Bowl victory against Pittsburgh, the Spartans lost at Penn State on Nov. 26 to finish with a 5-7 record. That means they’ll go without a bowl game for...
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football roster movement
A lot has happened with the Michigan football program since the team won its second straight Big Ten title this past Saturday. On the latest episode of Wolverine Confidential, we discuss the latest news, including:. + Jim Harbaugh and NFL rumors (again) + Details of Mazi Smith’s arrest and Harbaugh’s...
MLive.com
In Michigan’s most important games, an unlikely running back emerges
INDIANAPOLIS -- In some of the most critical plays of Michigan’s past two games, the team’s most important games of the season so far, the football was given not to J.J. McCarthy or Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards but a little-used junior listed as a linebacker. “I just...
MLive.com
Michigan State DE Chase Carter entering transfer portal
Michigan State is likely losing another defensive lineman. Chase Carter, a true freshman defensive end, announced via Twitter on Monday night he is entering the transfer portal. He appeared in one game this season and recorded a quarterback hurry as the Spartans finished 5-7. “I want to thank Coach (Mel)...
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State predictions & picks: Wed, 12/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State will travel to Happy Valley for a Wednesday night Big Ten matchup against Penn State, and both teams are looking for...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s season officially over with no bowl game
Michigan State’s season is officially over. Bowl game pairings were announced on Sunday and, as expected, the Spartans will not be part of the postseason after finishing with a 5-7 record. There were 80 bowl-eligible teams to fill the 82 spots in 41 games. Additionally, New Mexico State received...
MLive.com
Early look at 2023 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year contenders
MLive announced its 10th recipient of the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award last week when Dexter running back Cole Cabana was presented the trophy in a surprise ceremony. His effort rose Dexter to historic new heights while breaking many school records along the way. Where will...
MLive.com
Michigan State DLs Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt enter transfer portal
Michigan State is apparently losing a pair of veteran defensive linemen. Fifth-year senior Dashaun Mallory and redshirt junior Jalen Hunt have entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed Monday morning. Both were defensive tackles who moved to defensive end late this season because the Spartans were shorthanded on the edge due to injuries and suspensions.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer, Cal Haladay earn All-Big Ten honors from AP
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer and linebacker Cal Haladay earned All-Big Ten honors from The Associated Press on Wednesday. Baringer, a sixth-year senior, was named to the first team while Haladay, a redshirt sophomore, was selected to the second team. Those two were the lone selections for the Spartans, who finished the season 5-7 and won’t play in a bowl game.
MLive.com
Brother Rice basketball’s depth already shows in dominant 75-44 win over Detroit Western
BLOOMFIELD HILLS -- The Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice boys basketball team has what many believe to be the state’s most talented roster this year. With three players signed to play at Division I schools, Brother Rice is considered to be a heavy favorite to win a Division 1 state title.
MLive.com
Michigan State comes up short late in Big Ten-opening loss to Northwestern
EAST LANSING – A Michigan State team that’s lost its way on defense couldn’t get a stop when it needed one the most in a Big Ten-opening upset loss. The Spartans pulled within one point in the final minute on Sunday against Northwestern but gave up a basket on the other end and couldn’t get the equalizer in an eventual 70-63 loss on Sunday at the Breslin Center.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: Chelsea boys get first win under new coach Andrea Cabana
Andrea Cabana started her career as Chelsea’s boys basketball head coach with a dominant performance Tuesday night. The former Grass Lake girls state champion coach led the Bulldogs to a 77-52 victory over Parma Western in the season opener.
MLive.com
North Farmington boys basketball shows it’s ready with 49-36 win over Detroit King
DETROIT -- North Farmington entered the new high school basketball season on Monday night with higher expectations than ever before. A program that has never won a state title but has had many great teams over the years, this year’s Raiders squad believes they can be the first ones in program history to finally hoist a state championship trophy.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Dec. 6
Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too.
MLive.com
Jackson-area boys basketball players to watch for 2022-23
JACKSON -- A new boys basketball season is here. Last season was a wild ride, with Vandercook Lake and Napoleon duking it out in the Cascades, a crazy four-way race in the Big 8, and Jackson grabbing a piece of the SEC-White title. This season could be just as crazy.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor gas ban proposal draws mixed reactions from builders, climate activists
ANN ARBOR, MI — Climate activists are urging Ann Arbor to ban gas connections for new buildings, while building industry and union representatives are pushing back. The city’s Planning Commission heard more arguments for and against the proposal Tuesday night, Dec. 6. “It is of the utmost importance...
MLive.com
Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk
Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk. A group of children flock to hug a Santa Claus performer during a tree lighting and holiday walk at the Flint Cultural Center in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The tree was lit in the space between Flint Institute of Arts, Longway Planetarium and Flint Repertory Theatre.Get Photo.
MLive.com
MSP investigating homicide after woman’s body found in Flint
FLINT, MI — Michigan State Police detectives are investigating after an unidentified woman’s body was found Friday on the city’s south side. Authorities said the body of a woman in her 20s was found in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Comments / 0