Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football roster movement

A lot has happened with the Michigan football program since the team won its second straight Big Ten title this past Saturday. On the latest episode of Wolverine Confidential, we discuss the latest news, including:. + Jim Harbaugh and NFL rumors (again) + Details of Mazi Smith’s arrest and Harbaugh’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State DE Chase Carter entering transfer portal

Michigan State is likely losing another defensive lineman. Chase Carter, a true freshman defensive end, announced via Twitter on Monday night he is entering the transfer portal. He appeared in one game this season and recorded a quarterback hurry as the Spartans finished 5-7. “I want to thank Coach (Mel)...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State predictions & picks: Wed, 12/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State will travel to Happy Valley for a Wednesday night Big Ten matchup against Penn State, and both teams are looking for...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s season officially over with no bowl game

Michigan State’s season is officially over. Bowl game pairings were announced on Sunday and, as expected, the Spartans will not be part of the postseason after finishing with a 5-7 record. There were 80 bowl-eligible teams to fill the 82 spots in 41 games. Additionally, New Mexico State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State DLs Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt enter transfer portal

Michigan State is apparently losing a pair of veteran defensive linemen. Fifth-year senior Dashaun Mallory and redshirt junior Jalen Hunt have entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed Monday morning. Both were defensive tackles who moved to defensive end late this season because the Spartans were shorthanded on the edge due to injuries and suspensions.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer, Cal Haladay earn All-Big Ten honors from AP

Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer and linebacker Cal Haladay earned All-Big Ten honors from The Associated Press on Wednesday. Baringer, a sixth-year senior, was named to the first team while Haladay, a redshirt sophomore, was selected to the second team. Those two were the lone selections for the Spartans, who finished the season 5-7 and won’t play in a bowl game.
MLive.com

Michigan State comes up short late in Big Ten-opening loss to Northwestern

EAST LANSING – A Michigan State team that’s lost its way on defense couldn’t get a stop when it needed one the most in a Big Ten-opening upset loss. The Spartans pulled within one point in the final minute on Sunday against Northwestern but gave up a basket on the other end and couldn’t get the equalizer in an eventual 70-63 loss on Sunday at the Breslin Center.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson-area boys basketball players to watch for 2022-23

JACKSON -- A new boys basketball season is here. Last season was a wild ride, with Vandercook Lake and Napoleon duking it out in the Cascades, a crazy four-way race in the Big 8, and Jackson grabbing a piece of the SEC-White title. This season could be just as crazy.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk

Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk. A group of children flock to hug a Santa Claus performer during a tree lighting and holiday walk at the Flint Cultural Center in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The tree was lit in the space between Flint Institute of Arts, Longway Planetarium and Flint Repertory Theatre.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

MSP investigating homicide after woman’s body found in Flint

FLINT, MI — Michigan State Police detectives are investigating after an unidentified woman’s body was found Friday on the city’s south side. Authorities said the body of a woman in her 20s was found in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
FLINT, MI

