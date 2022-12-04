Read full article on original website
Nearly 2 dozen shell casings found in North Carolina electric substation shootings that cut power for thousands, sources say
Nearly two dozen shell casings from a high-powered rifle have been recovered from the sites where gunfire disabled two North Carolina electric substations last weekend and left much of a county without electricity service for days, according to law enforcement sources. While investigators haven't found a rifle, the casings still...
Apple sued by two women alleging their exes used AirTags to stalk them
Apple has been sued by two women who allege their previous romantic partners used the company's AirTag devices to track their whereabouts, potentially putting their safety at risk. The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco on Monday on behalf of one woman from Texas...
UNLV Football Hires Former Missouri Coach Barry Odom
View the original article to see embedded media. UNLV announced on Tuesday that it has found its next football coach with the hire of former Missouri head coach Barry Odom. Odom will be formally introduced in a press conference Wednesday morning. Odom arrives in Las Vegas after a three-year stint...
