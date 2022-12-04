Read full article on original website
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
All-Ohio Division III football: Chardon’s defense, Tallmadge’s offense among top picks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four members of Chardon’s defense are on the All-Ohio first team in Division III. Two from Tallmadge and two more from Firelands are on the first-team offense, as the OHSAA announced its All-Ohio football teams Wednesday.
OHSAA gymnastics preview: Brecksville’s Gianna Ravagnani, Highland’s Paige Yu top gymnasts to watch in 2022-23
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gymnastics is an intricate sport. A mere inch can be the difference between perfection or months of frustration. Off by a second, and your score plummets. Hit your mark, and you feel invincible. Aiming for its 20th straight team title, Brecksville-Broadview Heights has felt that invincibility at...
All-Ohio Division II football: Honors continue for Lamar Sperling with Offensive Player of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A week after Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling won Ohio’s Mr. Football award as the state’s top individual player, he added All-Ohio Offensive Player of the Year in Division II to his accolades. The OHSAA announced the All-Ohio Division II teams on...
OHSAA wrestling preview: Who are the top wrestlers to watch in 2022-23?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Of the 672 state wrestling tournament qualifiers in the 2021-22 season there were 148 from the cleveland.com seven-county area in Northeast Ohio. A new chapter will be written this year. Legacies will be cemented. And in the end, only a handful will be able to call themselves champions.
Walsh Jesuit takes down No. 1 St. Ignatius for early statement: Boys basketball rewind
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The sentiment around Northeast Ohio is this boys basketball season will be one of depth. That depth took little time to show itself Tuesday night, just the second full week of the regular season, as Walsh Jesuit stunned St. Ignatius with a 67-62 victory that will likely knock the Wildcats off the No. 1 spot in the cleveland.com Top 25.
Photo gallery: In winning first state football title, Glenville gets some help from the Warrensville Heights High marching band
CANTON, Ohio -- While D’Shawntae Jones was the star for a Glenville Tarblooders football team that won its first-ever state championship in a 26-6 victory over Cincinnati Wyoming, there was lots of teamwork at play Saturday (Dec. 3) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Jones had...
Ohio State football’s Omari Abor loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It may have taken him a little longer than he anticipated, but Omari Abor can now call himself an “official” Ohio State football player after losing the black stripe from his helmet. Abor was one of the last players to join the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting...
St. Ignatius strengthens hold, Medina and Walsh Jesuit move up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two lopsided wins to start the boys basketball season, including one against Division II state finalist Gilmour, has St. Ignatius off to a strong start as the area’s No. 1-ranked team. The Wildcats remain in that spot after the preseason in this first week of...
C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State football’s AP All-Big Ten selections
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud repeated as the Associated Press Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and is one of five Buckeyes who made first-team status. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg...
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland’s ‘Crunchland Chips’ released
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers has a line of “Crunchland Chips” out in the Northeast Ohio retail market. The Cavs guard partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment for the chips, which come in sea salt, salt and vinegar, and barbeque flavors.
How Kevin Wilson’s departure for Tulsa affects Ohio State football’s offensive staff vs. Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kevin Wilson will spend the next month or more splitting time between Ohio State football’s current opportunity and the future he wants to build at Tulsa. At his introductory press conference Tuesday, Wilson said he will remain in his position as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator throughout its playoff run. He said both OSU coach Ryan Day and athletic director Kevin Wilson wanted him to finish out this drive.
Ohio State alum Cardale Jones, Michigan grad Desmond Howard spar over C.J. Stroud Heisman jab
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If Ohio State football and Michigan do not rematch in the national championship game, perhaps someone should organize an alumni game in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium. Some former Buckeyes and Wolverines have their blood up — though it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do...
Ohio State football vs. Michigan national championship game odds are already up. Who is favored?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sports books are already taking bets on a potential Ohio State football vs. Michigan national championship game — and you might be surprised by who is favored. Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook said the site has already posted spreads on all four possible national championship...
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
Glenville's high school football team celebrates first-ever state championship Monday at Ginn Academy
CLEVELAND — On Monday morning, the Glenville Tarblooders were greeted with music, cheers, and even some dancing when they entered the gymnasium at Ginn Academy in Cleveland, the enthusiasm from the weekend's state championship win still carrying over to students and staff present at the school's morning meeting. The...
LeBron James’ latest return home proves the Cavaliers are no longer defined by his greatness
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The last Laker gold-clad Clevelanders emptied section 109 at around 10:45 p.m., when a security guard told them, “He’s already gone.”. They were waiting, of course, for LeBron James, who made his latest visit to Cleveland Tuesday night. James will always touch Cleveland’s heart, as evidenced by the video tribute, rousing ovations and lingering fans who awaited him at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But he no longer defines Cleveland’s basketball identity after the Cavaliers’ 116-102 win over his Lakers.
Jaylen Johnson first Ohio State football player to enter transfer portal in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday morning, and Jaylen Johnson became the first Ohio State football player to enter it. Cleveland.com confirmed the second-year safety out of Cincinnati’s La Salle High School has formally begun his transfer process. Johnson suffered a torn ACL...
Ohio State can win a college football national title, but history says it’ll depend on one thing only
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s been a lot of looking in the mirror inside the Ohio State football program over the past week following its second straight loss to Michigan, trying to figure out what went wrong. The questions will still need answers at some point, but the Buckeyes’ national...
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba ending Buckeye career and will not play in Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 2022 season is over, and so is his Ohio State football career. The team announced Monday that the junior receiver, who has played only three games this season due to a hamstring injury, will shut down to rehab the injury in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Cavaliers vs. Lakers: Live updates as Cleveland looks to keep strong home start going
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers look to keep their strong home start going as they host the Lakers tonight. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. The Cavs (15-9) are 10-1 at home this year. They return home after dropping a 92-81 decision to the New York Knicks on Sunday. Cleveland fell to 5-8 on the road this season with the loss.
