ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirtland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Walsh Jesuit takes down No. 1 St. Ignatius for early statement: Boys basketball rewind

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The sentiment around Northeast Ohio is this boys basketball season will be one of depth. That depth took little time to show itself Tuesday night, just the second full week of the regular season, as Walsh Jesuit stunned St. Ignatius with a 67-62 victory that will likely knock the Wildcats off the No. 1 spot in the cleveland.com Top 25.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

How Kevin Wilson’s departure for Tulsa affects Ohio State football’s offensive staff vs. Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kevin Wilson will spend the next month or more splitting time between Ohio State football’s current opportunity and the future he wants to build at Tulsa. At his introductory press conference Tuesday, Wilson said he will remain in his position as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator throughout its playoff run. He said both OSU coach Ryan Day and athletic director Kevin Wilson wanted him to finish out this drive.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target

Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

LeBron James’ latest return home proves the Cavaliers are no longer defined by his greatness

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The last Laker gold-clad Clevelanders emptied section 109 at around 10:45 p.m., when a security guard told them, “He’s already gone.”. They were waiting, of course, for LeBron James, who made his latest visit to Cleveland Tuesday night. James will always touch Cleveland’s heart, as evidenced by the video tribute, rousing ovations and lingering fans who awaited him at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But he no longer defines Cleveland’s basketball identity after the Cavaliers’ 116-102 win over his Lakers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy