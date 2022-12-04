Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The 10 best video games of 2022
This year’s game of the year conversation was over before it could even begin. That’s not because 2022 wasn’t an exceptional year filled with left-field surprises. It’s simply that players were already anticipating what the year’s two biggest games would be: God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring. Though those two games were indeed two of 2022’s most dominant AAA titles, the “foregone conclusion” attitude ultimately did this year a disservice.
Digital Trends
Why this year’s Game Awards has Geoff Keighley living in fear
When The Game Awards was first established in 2014, it almost felt like an act of counter-culture. Despite the fact that games were starting to mature and push narrative boundaries at the time, the medium still struggled to be taken seriously at a mainstream level. The idea of games getting a glitzy awards show almost felt like an act of rebellion — something that was cemented by Joseph Fares’ iconic Oscars diss at the show’s 2017 ceremony.
Digital Trends
The best indie hidden gems of 2022: 10 excellent games you can’t miss
As you might have gathered from our 2022 game of the year list, this year delivered some indie heavy hitters. Games like Immortality and Vampire Survivors completely redefined what video games could be in 2022, rejecting the industry’s biggest trends in the name of creativity. Other hits like Stray even broke into the mainstream, landing a coveted Game of the Year nomination at this year’s Game Awards. Elden Ring may be king, but plenty of smaller games captivated us just as much throughout the year.
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says she hated learning to skateboard for the Netflix show: 'I took a pretty hard fall'
Sadie Sink told the "Stranger Things" producers that she "had rollerblading experience, which is just a lie."
Digital Trends
Staff picks: Why Elden Ring is our 2022 game of the year
I tried to fight it the entire year. When I played Elden Ring in February, I immediately knew it was going to be treated as a foregone conclusion when game of the year season rolled around. While I loved FromSoftware's open-world fantasy epic, I had plenty of gripes with it that I felt were getting overlooked in its immediate hype cycle. I urged the Digital Trends team to keep an open mind through 2022 rather than assuming it had to be No. 1 on our list come December. Such an attitude would do a disservice to the wealth of excellent games that would surprise us after its launch, from Neon White to Vampire Survivors. As the year hit its last quarter, the staff even began to rally behind Immortality, which was one spot away from the throne.
Digital Trends
How to watch The Game Awards 2022: when it airs and what to expect
The Game Awards are finally here. Which 2022 title will take home the coveted Game of the Year title? Which deserving studios will be snubbed? And what surprise announcements await gamers who turn up to watch the show live?. Event founder and gaming show host extraordinaire Geoff Keighley has started...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there. Scroll down for...
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
Digital Trends
How to win a free Steam Deck during The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards are nearly upon us and promise tons of announcements, reveals, and, of course, awards. However, you too can actually win a prize of your own just by watching. Valve has announced that they will be giving away one of their 512GB model Steam Decks every minute during the awards show to celebrate the event. If you want to get your hands on the hottest new portable system, here’s how you can enter.
Digital Trends
Forget the haters, The Super Mario Bros. Movie actually looks awesome
The latest trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has reignited hype for the animated blockbuster and then some. Featuring a plethora of Easter eggs, new characters, and memorable moments, this trailer has convinced audiences that this controversial video game movie will become Hollywood’s next big thing. Though many...
How ‘Skinamarink,’ a $15,000 Horror Movie, Became the Internet’s New Cult Obsession
Kyle Edward Ball started his filmmaking career by collecting nightmares. “I have a YouTube channel where people comment with nightmares they’ve had and I would recreate them,” he says. “The most commonly shared one was basically the same concept: ‘I’m between the ages of 6 to 10. I’m in my house. My parents are either dead or missing, and there’s a threat I have to deal with.’ I was interested in that because I have a vivid nightmare from that time, too. I thought it was amazing that almost everyone seems to have this dream, so I wanted to explore this...
Digital Trends
Here’s what I’ve learned after using the Quest Pro for one month
One month ago, I published my Meta Quest Pro review. Unlike some other reviewers, I was delighted by much of what I experienced with this divisive new product. It was exciting to be on the cusp of something brand new in tech. But my time with the product didn’t end...
Digital Trends
How to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are moving the series in a new direction with an open-world design -- and what better Pokémon to represent that change than a wandering tumbleweed. Bramblin is a dual-type ghost and grass Pokémon that can be found pretty early on in your Paldea adventure....
Digital Trends
Warzone 2 PC settings guide: best graphics, audio and interface settings
On PC, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a plethora of settings you can tinker with to maximize performance. With the right settings, you can go from average to expert, so long as your machine supports them. But with so many options, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to pick the right settings on PC.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, December 5: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#534)
Trying to solve Wordle #534 for December 5, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you find the Wordle answer today by yourself.
The ‘sad beige’ trend for kids goes against all my wild instincts
I try not to judge other parents, I try my best – their plight is my plight, their weekly struggles to remain sentient in the soft play, their daily wrestles and nightly fights are my weekly etcs – but sometimes I am… tested. I’m talking, of course,...
game-news24.com
PS Plus Premium wins 3 new games
The new releases for PS Plus and December 2022 continue to be officially announced, but Sony has added 3 new games to the tier. Players can buy Ghostwire Tokyo, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalkersaga and Sniper Elite 5 as part of their subscriptions now at no extra cost. New PS...
Digital Trends
Where to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas
“What’s this? What’s this? There’s color everywhere.” So begins the signature song from the beloved holiday classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, a stop-motion animated film that has continued to enchant viewers ever since it was released in 1993. The story of Halloween Town’s Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, and his discovery of the candy cane-colored splendor of Christmas Town, sprang from the warped minds of Tim Burton, who produced and wrote the story for the film, and Henry Selick, who directed it.
People Are Sharing The "Dark Side" Of Falling In Love, And Wow, It's Not Always Talked About
"Falling in love is realizing that you are willingly allowing yourself to have a kryptonite-level weak spot. My house could burn, the 401(k) could get raided, or my job could get downsized — I'll just yell, 'Plot twist!' and keep moving. But let harm come to my husband or kid? The deeper the love, the deeper the ache."
