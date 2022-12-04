ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Lionel Messi Marks 1,000th Game Of His Career With World Cup Masterclass

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167614_0jWvCoK500

Messi marked the 1,000th game of his senior career by leading Argentina to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Lionel Messi marked the 1,000th game of his senior career by leading Argentina to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi scored his ninth World Cup goal as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium where Julian Alvarez was also on target.

A 77th-minute own goal by Enzo Fernandez gave Australia hope of staging a late comeback but Argentina held on to set up a clash with Holland in the last eight.

Holland had earlier beaten the USA 3-1 in the first game of the round of 16 phase.

Messi was awarded the Player of the Match award on Saturday night after producing one of the best performances of his international career.

The 35-year-old - playing his 169th game for Argentina and his 100th as their captain - fired his side ahead on 35 minutes with a precise low finish.

It was his 789th career goal and his 94th for his country, but his first ever in the knockout phase of a World Cup.

Messi's previous eight World Cup goals had all come in the group stage.

He is now just one more goal away from equaling Gabriel Batistuta's national record of 10 World Cup goals for Argentina.

But Messi's brilliant performance against Australia was about more than just his goal.

He ran the game and had more touches of the ball - 75 - than any Australia player.

Messi also recorded six shots - more than the entire Australia team combined - and produced four key passes.

Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia

IMAGO/Agencia MexSport/Jorge Martinez

He was serenaded by thousands of fans singing his name after the game.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Messi said: "These are amazing feelings, I am really happy to share this beautiful moment with the fans.

"I know how much effort they have put into coming here and I know the whole of Argentina wants to be here. The bonds, the union we have is something beautiful.

"It is unbelievable the fans' passion, energy and joy. It is unbelievable.

"They are living it from inside and I see how they suffer and enjoy it. That is spectacular. They are excited, as all Argentinians are."

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey

You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Daily Mail

Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'

Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
brytfmonline.com

“He was very lucky that I didn’t catch him in front of me.” Deschamps angry because Conde played 42 minutes with gold necklace – Observer

The clock marked 42 minutes into the match between France and Poland when it was revealed that one of the Laws of the Game – 4 in this case – had been violated by French defender Jules Conde. The Barcelona player entered the field with a gold chain around his neck And he had to seek the help of a member of the technical team to remove it, after being called to attention by a member of the arbitration team.
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'won't return to England's World Cup camp until his family is safe': Star insists he needs to be '100% sure' before flying back to Qatar after raid on his £6m mansion saw him become 'FOURTH Chelsea player targeted by organised gang'

Raheem Sterling will not return to England's World Cup camp until his family are safe, and has told friends that he needs to be '100 per cent sure' before flying back to Qatar. The star has been left 'shaken' following the burglary at his £6million mansion, with neighbours yesterday claiming...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Brazil power into quarters and Croatia win shoot-out

Fit-again Neymar was among the scorers as Brazil powered into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea that saw all their goals come in the first half.Their opponents in the last eight will be Croatia, who earlier defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Dominik Livakovic saving three times in the shoot-out.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the third day of last-16 action in Qatar unfolded.Ruthless BrazilBrazil’s first-half blitz at Stadium 974 started with a seventh-minute Vinicius Junior strike, with Neymar, back after missing the previous two games with an ankle...
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy