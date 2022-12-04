ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Time in the City brings revelers to downtown Mansfield

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
Chelsi Buck was looking to hold on a little longer Friday night.

"I've been up since 3 a.m.," she said.

Buck is the owner of Buckeye Bakery. She was pulling double-duty at Richland Carrousel Park for Christmas Time in the City, the annual celebration put on by Downtown Mansfield Inc.

She and some of her employees had tables set up in the Carrousel, where kids could paint their own cookies — and then eat them.

"It's actually food coloring," Buck said.

Lines formed for carriage rides as Christmas music played from the Carrousel ahead of the tree lighting. The tree came courtesy of city fire Capt. Dave Compton and his family.

Prior to the tree lighting, the Moonlighters, a local doo-wop quartet, warmed up the crowd, which started to form around the towering 34-foot evergreen.

Mayor Theaker lights Christmas tree

Mayor Tim Theaker did the honors of lighting the tree.

"Look at the square," he encouraged the revelers. "We've got a ton of lights up there. We've got a lot going on in Mansfield."

That's the whole idea behind Christmas Time in the City. Jennifer Kime, CEO of Downtown Mansfield, said the event has been around for "20-ish" years.

"It's just a great time," she said. "Lots going on downtown tonight."

DMI did its part by having the Tiny Tim Christmas Shoppe available until 8 p.m.

A number of businesses stayed open to take part in Christmas Time in the City. City News hosted a live performance by Jeff Boyd, while Tara's Floral Expressions demonstrated how to make a bow during a two-hour window.

Root's Salon hosted a fashion show. Salon Vivace held its annual "Jingle and Mingle" event, complete with specialty drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

Many people were bundled up even though temperatures were relatively mild for early December. A little boy pushed a miniature Santa Claus in a tiny stroller.

Zumia the alpaca proves to be popular with crowd

One of the main attractions was Zumia the alpaca, courtesy of Shady Lane Alpacas, co-owned by John and Jean McClintock.

Zumia backed away when a woman tried to pet him.

"He doesn't mind any other places, but his face is sacred," John McClintock said.

Zumia didn't stick around too long.

"He's getting worn out," McClintock said.

The Carrousel was packed. A number of kids took their pictures with Santa, played by City Councilman Aurelio Diaz.

Business was brisk at the gift shop, which was offering 25% off for the night.

Megan Franta, of Mansfield, sat in a wooden rocking chair as she and two of her friends watched the riders on the Carrousel.

Franta said she had not been to Christmas Time in the City in a few years.

"Our Christmas party was always the same night," she said of Richland Newhope. "They moved our Christmas party this year."

Asked what she was looking forward to this holiday season, Franta said time with family.

"I'm taking the last week of the year off to be with my daughter," she said of 15-year-old Tiegan. "She will be off from school."

