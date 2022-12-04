ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

After World Cup, US men recede to background for 3 1/2 years

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Now the United States men’s soccer team recedes into the background of American sports for the next 3 1/2 years. While the Americans' four World Cup matches averaged 12.2 million viewers on Fox, their 27 games on rated English-language networks from the start of 2020 through this fall averaged 668,000, according to Nielsen.
WVNews

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Quarterfinalists bid for title

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After non-stop soccer for the past two weeks, the World Cup is taking a small break. There will be two days of rest before the quarterfinals start in Qatar with at least one surprising team still in contention to win soccer's biggest prize.
WVNews

AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar's artificial reefs

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Thirty feet (9 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, angel fish swim in and out of rusted trucks and SUVs. Plastic bags and water bottles, blown in from the nearby shoreline, float across the ocean floor. World Cup fans in Qatar hoping...

