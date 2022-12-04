Read full article on original website
Sausage, Butternut Squash, and Gnocci | Dinner Recipe
This pasta is so delicious! It may sound a little odd, but you'll love it once you try it! This ended up being one of my favorite meals I have made. It is a perfect comfort food with an amazing flavor.
Bisquick pizza
Today, I am making a simple pizza from ingredients that I already have on hand. I will be using Bisquick, powdered eggs, powdered milk, water, and a few seasonings for my pizza batter. There's no yeast required to make the crust and there's no waiting. If you prefer, you can use eggs and milk instead of powdered, and I have included the amounts you'd need in the list of ingredients.
