Today, I am making a simple pizza from ingredients that I already have on hand. I will be using Bisquick, powdered eggs, powdered milk, water, and a few seasonings for my pizza batter. There's no yeast required to make the crust and there's no waiting. If you prefer, you can use eggs and milk instead of powdered, and I have included the amounts you'd need in the list of ingredients.

6 DAYS AGO