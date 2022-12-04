Not even Derek Chisora could argue with the referee’s decision to pull the plug on what turned out to be an undignified beatdown from Tyson Fury. Chisora, the fan-friendly British bruiser, challenged his countryman and friend, the WBC titlist Tyson Fury, last Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, only to get smacked around for 10 rounds in a fight that many regarded as unnecessary. After Fury landed another clubbing blow early in the 10th round, referee Victor Loughlin decided to end the bout. Incredibly, this was the third time Chisora and Fury met inside the ring, and Fury won all three encounters. This was the rare trilogy in which there was relatively little demand from the public, although nearly 60,000 freezing spectators filled the open air arena.

2 DAYS AGO