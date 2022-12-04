Read full article on original website
TSmith
3d ago
Democrats couldn't have saved the Caucus because the Ideology and Agendas they adhere to have been rejected by the majority of Iowans. The reason the Liberal Progressive Democrat Leadership abandoned Iowa Democrat voters is because they couldn't deliver a victory to the Democrat candidate for 2 election cycles in a row, and the state turned solid Red in DC. All due to the fact that traditional Democrats and many Liberal Democrats no longer recognize the party they once supported. Due to its radical turn to the Left.
Reply
2
Related
Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status removal brings possible economic impact to Siouxland
For roughly 50 years, Iowa's status as the first-in-the-nation brought in presidential candidates from both political parties to Siouxland.
bleedingheartland.com
Don't lose sight of what's important, Iowa Democrats
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Judging from the furrowed brows and dire predictions in Iowa, you might have thought a national Democratic Party committee had voted to eliminate motherhood and apple pie last week. Actually, what the committee eliminated was Iowa’s first-in-the-nation spot for the Democratic precinct caucuses,...
WOWT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to be inaugurated for second term in January
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in for another full term in January. Following her election win, beating her opponent Deidre DeJear, Reynolds will be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The swearing-in will be followed by an Inaugural Ball hosted by Gov....
KCCI.com
Why doesn't Iowa have 100 counties?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Of all Iowa's 99 counties, Kossuth is the largest in terms of size. This caught the attention of a viral Twitter account called "Terrible Maps." On Saturday, Terrible Maps tweeted, "Iowa has 99 counties. It could have an even 100 if not for this monstrosity."
What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa
Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.What we lose:Presidential...
Auditor rules: No evidence Iowa leader doesn’t live where he claims
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald ruled Monday that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver lives with his family in Ankeny rather than an apartment in Grimes. Whitver, a Republican, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2011. Redistricting–which occurs every ten years using population data […]
kscj.com
IOWA DEMOCRATS PUSHED OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL LEAD SPOT
A PANEL OF NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADERS HAS VOTED TO ELIMINATE IOWA’S CAUCUSES FROM ITS LEADING POSITION IN THE PARTY’S NEXT PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN. PRESIDENT BIDEN RECOMMENDED THAT SOUTH CAROLINA’S PRIMARY BE THE FIRST VOTING EVENT FOR DEMOCRATS IN 2024. BIDEN, IN A LETTER TO PARTY LEADERS, SAID...
bleedingheartland.com
Musings from a first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus critic
Dan Piller was a business reporter for more than four decades, working for the Des Moines Register and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He covered the oil and gas industry while in Texas and was the Register’s agriculture reporter before his retirement in 2013. He lives in Ankeny. The pending...
Daily Iowan
A change in the political party of the office of the attorney general could affect abortion in Iowa
Iowa’s next chief legal officer is poised to support Republican efforts to restrict abortion access, as the longtime Democratic Iowa attorney general’s office is among the seats flipped by Iowa Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson that left...
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Democrats, we have an opportunity!
Jackie Norris is a community leader and small business owner. She once served as the assistant to President Barack Obama and White House chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama and worked in leadership roles on the Gore and Obama Iowa campaigns. Dear Iowa Democrats,. I’m an eternal optimist...
Prominent Iowa Republicans respond to DNC decision to move state’s Democratic Caucus
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several prominent Iowa Republicans bashed the Democratic National Committee’s decision Friday to officially end Iowa’s status as the party’s first contest in its presidential nominating process. Both Republican U.S. senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds and state GOP Chair Jeff Kauffman weighed in on the Friday’s […]
Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan
There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
UnityPoint: Appointments now required for urgent care locations in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint urgent care locations in central Iowa are now asking all patients to reserve a time online instead of just walking in for service starting Dec. 5, according to a press release. This is due to an increased number of respiratory infections like the flu,...
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Gov. Reynolds announces new CDL training program
On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program to provide more opportunities for truck drivers to get their CDL in the state.
Iowa Auditor warns of latest phone scam
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is alerting residents know about a potential phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as an Iowa Auditor of State Office representative.
Comments / 2