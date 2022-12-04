Read full article on original website
Basketball season begins for Arlington teams
The high-school basketball season began in full last week for Arlington varsity teams, highlighted by convincing opening victories by the Washington-Liberty Generals and Bishop O’Connell Knights boys squads, the winningest county teams last season, and a 2-0 record by the O’Connell girls. The O’Connell girls opened with a...
Dec. 6 high school boys basketball roundup: Battlefield improves to 4-0
BATTLEFIELD 55, FOREST PARK 52: The visiting Bobcats improved to 4-0 while handing the Bruins their first loss of the season Tuesday in a non-district game. Maddux Tennant led Battlefield with 15 points. He recorded three 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter. Hassan Hammad added 13 points and Ryan Derderian 10.
Dec. 6 high school girls basketball roundup: Gainesville, Brentsville, Patriot remain unbeaten
GAINESVILLE 54, MILLBROOK 37: Madison McKenzie scored 14 points, Demi Gilliam 13 and Ella Nhek 11 as the Cardinals (4-0) won on the road Tuesday at last year’s Class 4 state runner-up. McKenzie converted four field goals and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Gilliam also converted...
Wakefield to host wrestling tournament
Wakefield High School is hosting the first of what will become the annual Vic Blue wrestling tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17. Blue is the former head wrestling coach at Wakefield, who started the program and later became principal at the school. Blue’s son, Neill, will be present to help begin the tournament with some opening remarks.
Langley quarterback had standout senior season
Talk about a whirlwind of what eventually became a successful high-school football career for Langley Saxons quarterback Brendan Mansinne. A lot occurred during his four seasons, three as a starter, as Mansinne became one of the most accomplished statistical quarterbacks in team history. There was much he will remember fondly,...
Field hockey, soccer players chosen all-state
Potomac School boys soccer players Scott Landry, Walker Lyall and Patrick Ritter were first-team Division I all-state private-school selections for fall high-school soccer. They helped Potomac School win the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships and earn a state-tourney berth. In high-school girls field hockey, Madison Warhawks senior...
