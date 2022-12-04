Read full article on original website
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Horrible News for the Buffalo Bills and Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to play the New York Jets this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It will be the first real home game in almost a month and be the second of three straight AFC East matchups. The Bills are 9-3 and atop the AFC standings and looking to...
Buffalo Bills Wearing These Jerseys This Sunday Against the Jets
The Buffalo Bills will be looking to win their second division game in a row, as they host the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. It's the first true Bills home game since November 13th, when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills are the number one...
Buffalo Bills Superstar Named Team’s Man Of The Year
The NFL yesterday announced all 32 players who are up for the Walter Payton "Man Of The Year" award that will be given out at the end of the season. For the past couple of years, the Bills' were represented by Harrison Phillips, but he left this offseason and there is a new nominee for the Buffalo Bills.
Josh Allen Lighted Shrine Pops Up In Western New York [PHOTO]
There are basically two things that people in Buffalo seem to want to talk about the most; the weather and the Buffalo Bills! Over the last couple of weeks, both have given us some very memorable moments. From 81 inches of snow in Hamburg to the Bills becoming the top seed in the AFC, there is no shortage of things to discuss.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Von Miller Has a Heartfelt Message for Buffalo After His Surgery
The Buffalo Bills have been pretty fortunate when it comes to avoiding major injuries from 2019-2021. The only major one was Tre'Davious White on Thanksgiving last year, which he just came back from two weeks ago to game action. This season has been a completely different story. The Bills have...
Bills Player: “I’ll Do Whatever It Takes to Stay in Buffalo”
It's no secret that players who come to play in Buffalo, whether it be for the Bills or Sabres, love their time here. There are a few outliers who didn't like playing here but generally speaking, most players love Western New York after giving it a chance. It doesn't hurt when the team is good either, which is the case for this current Bills team.
Odell Beckham Jr. Might Pick Buffalo Because of This Aspect
The Buffalo Bills are back atop the AFC standings after this past weekend of NFL games. Pretty much everything that needed to happen for Buffalo, happened; most notably, the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs lost, which helped put the Bills back in sole possession of the AFC East and AFC.
Remember This Historic Bills/Jets Matchup From 34 Years Ago?
The Bills and Jets have a long history of hate for each other. But this regular season matchup from 1988 seems to stand out from the others. These two teams have been going head-to-head for a long time now. Being in the same division, the Bills get to see the Jets twice every single year. Since 1960, they've played each other 124 times. Buffalo leads the series in wins 67-57 and has outscored the Jets in points with 2624-2509.
The Bills/Dolphins Game Has Officially Been Moved
It's going to be one of the biggest games of the season, and the NFL wants to make sure they have as many eyes on it as possible. Many have been speculating that the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game would be moved as we get to the end of the regular season. It is easily one of the biggest games of the season with both teams fighting for their spot at the top of the AFC East.
Josh Allen Now Has His Own Video Game
Looking for something to help you make it through the workday? Play the all-new Josh Allen video game and see if you can make your way to the top of the leaderboard. Ok...it's not Madden. Heck, it doesn't even have good graphics. But it's incredibly addicting. It's the all-new Josh Allen video game that you can play on your phone or your computer. It's called Josh Allen Runner and it's free to play right now.
Buffalo’s Bennett Tigers Bring Home State Championship Win
Congratulations are in order for the Bennett High School Tigers. The team brought home the New York State Championship title back to Buffalo. Mayor Byron Brown tweeted,. Join me in congratulating the Bennett Tigers and Head Coach Steve McDuffie on their dominating 42-8 victory in today’s State Championship game. Well done Tigers!!! The Buffalo Police will be escorting our State Champion Bennett Tigers back into the City of Buffalo.
