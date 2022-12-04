ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Amazon plans to resume advertising on Twitter and spend about $100 million a year, report says

By Jyoti Mann
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MIKs_0jWv7Tac00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ViiOc_0jWv7Tac00
Elon Musk thanked advertisers for returning to Twitter.

Noam Galai/GC Images

  • Amazon will resume advertising on Twitter and spend around $100 million a year, Platformer reported.
  • Platformer said the move would require "some security tweaks" to its ads platform.
  • Apple has "fully resumed" advertising on Twitter, Elon Musk said on Saturday.

Amazon plans to start advertising on Twitter again to the tune of about $100 million a year, Platformer journalist Zoë Schiffer tweeted .

According to her tweet, the online retail giant was waiting for "some security tweaks" to Twitter's ads platform before returning.

The news comes a day after Elon Musk said Apple had "fully resumed" advertising on the platform. Musk later tweeted to "thank advertisers for returning to Twitter."

Half of Twitter's top 100 advertisers pulled their spending in the days after Musk took over Twitter, according to research center Media Matters.

They collectively spent $750 million on Twitter ads this year alone and accounted for almost $2 billion of the company's ad revenue since 2020.

Apple paused its ads on Twitter after a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs last month, which left five people dead and dozens more injured, three sources told The New York Times .

General Motors was one of the first advertisers to announce it was pausing ads on Twitter. The Tesla rival said in October it needed to review the platform under Musk's leadership. The decision came as a result of GM's concerns that its Twitter data could be passed on to Tesla, sources told The New York Times .

Twitter offered incentives to big-spending advertisers to counteract the steep loss of revenue, Schiffer tweeted last week. Any advertisers spending more than $500,000 will have that matched by Twitter, the source told Schiffer.

While returning advertisers may be good news for Twitter, internal sources told The Times that ad revenue in the week of November 20 was 80% below expectations.

Some brands only agreed to advertise for events like the Super Bowl and had clauses stating they could change their minds for any reason, according to the Times report.

Amazon, Twitter, and Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comments.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Business Insider

Business Insider

764K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy