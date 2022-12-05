ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tyson Fury’s savage beatdown of Derek Chisora serves as brutal reminder of boxing’s true nature

By Steve Bunce
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDuUD_0jWv7KtJ00

More than 60,000 showed up for Derek “Del Boy” Chisora’s boxing wake on Saturday night in north London.

It was, even by the sport’s merciless code, hard to stomach on a winter’s night under the glare and flare of a crowd gathered for an expected massacre. They got what they paid for and Chisora deserves every penny of the blood money he made.

Tyson Fury , meanwhile, is blameless and acted regal before, during and after the fight. It finished in round 10 with Chisora cut under the right eye, staggering and blowing out plumes of blood from his damaged mouth. His heart and desire remained unbroken; it was ridiculous bravery in the end.

“There will never be another Del Boy,” said Fury, and he is right.

There is a strong argument that Chisora’s corner should have pulled him out earlier, but that is not how boxing works. It is a brutal game and the mindset of all involved is, by necessity, unforgiving during a fight. Still, I wanted it stopped three or four round earlier.

Fury was calculating and cold, whipping in savage short hooks and right uppercuts at will and at all points in the fight. Sure, Fury held back at times, grappled, giving Chisora moments of respite in the slaughter. It was a harsh lesson in boxing’s true nature; it’s the hurt game, a business packed with risks and fights that can often make you feel a little uneasy at your own participation. It was, trust me, only business on Saturday night.

Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title, Chisora must retire and the show will go on. The 60,000 will be back with their blood goggles on the next time any Fury fight is announced; Fury fought twice this year and was watched live by 154,000 fans.

In the ring, after the praise and hugs, Fury was confronted by Oleksandr Usyk , the Ukrainian idol who holds the other three championship belts. It was vintage stuff from the pair; Fury stood six inches from Usyk’s face and bellowed insults for two minutes and Usyk never flinched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vddl8_0jWv7KtJ00

“I’m not scared of him, I will never be scared of him,” Usyk said. A fight for all four belts between the two has been made – the details will follow.

Fury needs a procedure on his right elbow before then. It would be the first time one man has held the four belts.

Chisora had left the ring long before the pantomime started. He is now 38, it was his 13th loss in 46 fights and the men and women in the Chisora business need to make him quit. Enough is enough.

The fight was made necessary through a series of events and circumstances. Fury needed the rounds, Usyk was unavailable for December and Anthony Joshua, who was in the mix, had other options. Against a backdrop of collapsing deals, Chisora, who was still a Top 10 fighter, agreed terms. It looked cynical, but it also made sense and that contradiction is common in the boxing business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiV1s_0jWv7KtJ00

However, the fight was perhaps even more one-sided than expected. Fury was ruthless in parts and hurt his friend dozens of times; it was far from being the cosy retirement plan some believed.

If the Usyk fight collapses, which happens too often in the unregulated sport, there is a chance that Joe Joyce will fill the Ukrainian’s boots. Joyce joined the show in the ring at the end and was praised by Fury.

“This man, Joe Joyce, is a proper fighting man,” Fury insisted. “If the middleweight rabbit bottles it, I know Joe will fight me.”

The middleweight rabbit is Usyk, who started his professional career a few stones below the heavyweight division and was once an international amateur boxer in the middleweight division.

“Fury has to talk,” Usyk said. “I like to fight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJdzb_0jWv7KtJ00

Usyk has twice beaten Joshua on points in world title fights during the last 15 months and on both occasions he was much smaller and lighter.

His skills, timing and toughness diminish the disadvantages of his dimensions. Fury is no boxing fool, and will be lining up small, fast and smart sparring partners in his head right now.

It was, on Saturday night, often a difficult watch, but that is what happens in the fight game. It is a sport for big boys and girls and they all know the dangers. It was a reminder to not get too comfortable watching the old noble art.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade on Jermall Charlo: “There are no more excuses”

By Sam Volz: Demetrius Andrade says there are no more excuses for Jermall Charlo not to fight him now that he’s with Showtime and the match has no impediments to being made. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) admits that he’s been trying to get a fight against the unbeaten middleweight Charlo for the last five years with no luck, and he’s hoping he’s finally willing to face him.
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Scene

Mills Lane, Hall of Fame Referee, Passes Away at 85

Mills Lane, one of the most well-known and respected referees in professional boxing, celebrated for his no-nonsense demeanor and pre-fight catchphrase “Let’s Get It On!”, passed away Tuesday morning in his hometown of Reno, Nevada. He was surrounded by his two sons, Terry and Tommy, and his wife Kay. He was 85.
RENO, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Tank Davis fighting Hector Garcia worries Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza

By Brian Webber: Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza is worried about the possibility of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis losing to the talented Hector Luis Garcia in his next fight on January 7th, which would spoil the massive money bout against the popular Ryan Garcia next April. Although Espinoza isn’t saying,...
MiddleEasy

Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery

T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement

According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
MMAmania.com

Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video

Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
Boxing Scene

Retirement Is Far From Terence Crawford's Mind: "I'm Still At The Top Of My Game"

Though he dominated as an amateur and as a world-class professional, Terence Crawford has always been aware that his time in the boxing world was very much transient. While the WBO welterweight belt holder has gone on to become one of the modern-day greats, he was once under the assumption that he would clock out for the final time at the age of 33. Of course, having turned 35 roughly two months ago, Crawford admits, while shocked that he hasn't hung up his gloves, an insatiable desire to be great still burns inside him.
NEBRASKA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Bob Arum “has no ambition”

By Adam Baskin: Eddie Hearn unloaded on Top Rank promoter Bob Arum in full force today, saying that he has “no ambition” and is just trying to put together small shows as “cheaply” as possible to make a little money before getting “out of the business.”
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford’s trainer didn’t know who Avanesyan was

By Jake Tiernan: Terence Crawford’s trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre confessed on Wednesday that he had no idea who his opponent David Avanesyan was until after he’d signed to fight him in the main event on BLK Prime PPV this Saturday. Like many other fans, BoMac wasn’t...
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury stops Oleksandr Usyk predicts Frank Warren

By Charles Brun: Promoter Frank Warren is predicting a stoppage victory for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury when he faces IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship next year. Warren thinks the 6’9″, 270-lb Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is too big for the 6’3″ Usyk (20-0,...
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
NEBRASKA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk “almost done” for Feb 18th or Mar 4th in Middle East

By Scott Gilfoid: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is close to being done for February 18th or March 4th in the Middle East, according to Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas. Assuming Fury makes it through training camp without physically falling apart and needing to postpone, fans will see an excellent fight between him and Usyk early next year.
Boxing Scene

Photos: Josh Warrington, Luis Alberto Lopez - Face To Face at Final Presser

Josh Warrington defends his IBF Featherweight World Title against Mandatory Challenger Luis Alberto Lopez at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday December 10, live worldwide on DAZN. The Leeds Warrior, who steps through the ropes for the first time since recapturing his IBF crown against Spain's Kiko Martinez in March. (photos by Mark Robinson)
worldboxingnews.net

Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
The Independent

The Independent

967K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy