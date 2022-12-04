AP News Digest 6:00 a.m.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news — for Russia — about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.” By Jamey Keaten and Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BRUSSELS-ATTACK-TRIAL — Jaana Mettala was six months pregnant and on her way to work when the bomb exploded in the heart of Brussels’ European Union quarter. She suffered severe burns, but Mettala and her baby survived — 32 other people did not. It’s now more than six years since the deadliest peacetime attacks on Belgian soil. And Mettala yearns for closure as the trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and an underground metro station starts in earnest Monday. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CHINA-VIRUS OUTBREAK — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions amid increasingly vocal public frustration over the measures. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. No information was given about the ages of the victims or whether they had been fully vaccinated. By Zen Soo. SENT: 460 words, photos.

WCUP-QATAR-FAN-FASHION — The World Cup in Qatar has become a political lightning rod, so it comes as no surprise that soccer fans’ sartorial style has sparked controversy. Forget your classic soccer jerseys - the streets of Doha have been transformed into a chaotic runway show in terms of fashion. Visitors from around the world are wearing revamped versions of traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes. Western women have tried out hijabs. England fans have donned crusader costumes. The politically minded have made statements with rainbow accessories in Qatar, which criminalizes homosexuality. Fan fashion has drawn everything from amusement to outrage from locals in the tiny Muslim emirate that has seen nothing remotely like the spectacle of the World Cup before. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 970 words, photos, video.

BRAZIL-PELE HOSPITALIZED — Brazilian soccer great Pelé, 82, is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SEC-HALFTIME TUITION TOSS FLAP — Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game. SENT: 250 words, photo.

GOONIES-HOUSE-SOLD-OREGON-FILM — The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the “The Goonies” film in Astoria, Oregon, said this week the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark. SENT: 340 words.

LA-COYOTE-ATTACK — A coyote ambushed and injured a 2-year old girl outside her Los Angeles home in a daytime attack before her father chased the animal off, her family says. SENT: 200 words.

POWER-OUTAGE-VANDALISM — Authorities in North Carolina believe vandalism may have caused a power outage that affected thousands of customers. A mass power outage in several communities beginning just after 7 p.m. Saturday “is being investigated as a criminal occurrence,” the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. SENT: 180 words.

WORLD CUP

WCUP-QATAR-DAILY-LIFE-PHOTO-GALLERY — Two weeks into the first World Cup in the Middle East, fewer teams are at the tournament and some fans are starting to make long journeys home. But there is still plenty to see and do in Qatar for those who remain. Camels are a common sight in Doha. In front of Qatari government palace Amiri Diwan, guards ride camels to patrol the area with the city’s glittering skyline as a backdrop.

WCUP-AMERICAN-SPIRIT — The United States soccer team captivated the nation with its brief World Cup run. That run ended Saturday with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16. SENT: 710 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

ELECTION-2022-LOS-ANGELES-SHERIFF — The new head of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department vowed Saturday to usher in an era of integrity and collaboration after his predecessor’s tenure was marked by clashes with other public officials and allegations that ganglike groups of deputies ran amok within the agency. SENT: 310 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MILITARY VACCINES — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. SENT: 200 words, photos.

NATIONAL

OBIT-KOLBE — Jim Kolbe, a Republican congressman who represented a heavily Democratic region of Arizona for more than two decades and was a proponent of gay rights, has died. He was 80. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SEA STAR POPULATION DECIMATION — Scientists along the West Coast are calling for action to help sunflower sea stars, among the largest sea stars in the world, recover from catastrophic population declines. SENT: 420 words.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A makeshift sidewalk memorial with a Palestinian flag and a mourning notice paid tribute to a 22-year-old Palestinian whose death at the hands of an Israeli border police officer — four pistol shots from close range — was captured on widely shared amateur video. SENT: 840 words, photos.

IRAN-EXECUTIONS — Iranian authorities executed four people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. Three others received lengthy prison sentences. SENT: 480 words, photo.

INDIA-TRANSGENDER-BEAUTY-PAGEANT-PHOTO-GALLERY — Anilya Boro may not have won the crown at India’s Miss Trans NE pageant this year, but having her parents there in support was a validation in its own right. SENT: 500 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for last week’s gun attack on the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan in which the head of the mission escaped unharmed but a guard was wounded.

INDONESIA-VOLCANO ERUPTION — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava in its latest eruption. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SPORTS

FBC--T25-CFP TAKEAWAYS — Alabama is going to get one last look from the College Football Playoff selection committee. Whether the Crimson Tide deserves it is debatable, at best, but after both TCU (12-1) and Southern California (11-2) lost the committee has to at least talk about making Alabama (10-2) the first team with two losses to make the playoff. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia will defend its interests using all available means, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia would fight to defend its interests using all available means. Speaking at an annual televised session of his Human Rights Council, President Putin said that Western rights organisations viewed Russia as “a second-class country that has no right to exist at all”. “This is what we are dealing with,” Putin said. “There can be only one answer from our side - a consistent struggle for our national interests. We will do just that. And let no one count on anything else.”He continued: “Yes, we will do this by various ways and means....
The Independent

Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Two more classified documents found at Florida storage unit in search of Trump properties

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to decry how he was the victim of “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” after two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.“OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!” posted the ex-president in a late-night rant, hours after jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the subsidiaries and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told...
FLORIDA STATE
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
RadarOnline

Chechen Blogger Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's Henchman Ramzan Kadyrov MURDERED By Alleged Assassins

A Chechen blogger critical of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov was allegedly assassinated earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.The victim, 36-year-old Tumso Abdurakhmanov, was reportedly gunned down by a group of assassins in Sweden on the night of December 1.According to Daily Star, the anti-Kadyrov blogger fled Chechnya in 2020 after the warlord – who is one of Putin’s main henchmen – seized power and was named Head of the Chechen Republic."Very sadly the rumors of his death turned out to be true,” confirmed the Chechen opposition network 1ADAT on Monday."Tumso was shot at night...
The Independent

Germany’s Scholz warns against new Cold War as Russia says 9 killed in Luhansk shelling

Russian-backed military officials in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region have said that nine people were killed on Monday after Ukraine shelled the city of Alchevsk in the east of the region.Elsewhere in Ukraine, civilians have been suffering from a wave of shelling from Russia, who have targeted key energy infrastructure as well as civilians.As the war rages on, leaders have warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing up the world.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships, rather than dividing the world into blocks.Mr Scholz shared his views in an opinion piece...
The Independent

‘Enemies of democracy’: German police arrest far-right extremists and foil ‘plot to overthrow state’

Far-right extremists driven by online conspiracy theories have been accused of plotting to overthrow the German government in an armed coup and installing a self-styled prince as ruler.About 3,000 police carried out a series of raids across Germany on Wednesday and arrested 25 alleged members of a group called the Reich Citizens movement. German media reports say the group included ex-military figures and a minor aristocrat called Prince Heinrich XIII. Justice minister Marco Buschmann described the raids as an “anti-terrorism operation”. Germany’s top security official said the group was “driven by violent coup fantasies and conspiracy ideologies.”The group allegedly planned...
The Independent

Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump found at least two items marked as classified during a recent search of a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, and have provided them to the FBI, according to a published report Wednesday.The Washington Post reported that the items were discovered by an outside team brought in by Trump's representatives to search his other properties for any additional classified materials. The nature of the classified materials was not immediately clear, but the storage unit in which they were found had been used to hold items from an office in northern Virginia used...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

After Shanquella Robinson’s ‘femicide’, experts say US must do more to recognise violence against women

Shanquella Robinson’s violent death in a luxury rental apartment in Baja California, Mexico, in October is being investigated as a femicide, as prosecutors believe her killing occurred due to her gender.Robinson’s vacation companions initially told her parents Bernard and Salamondra she had died of alcohol poisoning and refused to seek medical help, prosecutors say.An autopsy later revealed she had suffered a broken neck minutes before her death.Femicide is not recognised as a crime in the United States, despite being used in more than a dozen countries across Latin America and beyond to highlight what the World Health Organsiation describes...
KION News Channel 5/46

Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN CNN — The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden administration request that The post Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border appeared first on KION546.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says

The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

US government tries to dodge $140m payout to family of philanthropist decapitated by national park gate

Relatives of a prominent Ugandan philanthropist, who was decapitated by a metal gate in front of her husband at Utah’s Arches National Park, is seeking $140m in damages from the US government. A wrongful death trial for Esther Nakajjigo, 25, who was tragically killed on a camping trip with Ludovic Michaud on 13 June 2020, began in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Associated Press reported.Attorneys for Nakajjigo’s family say that the US National Park Service were negligent for not securing a metal traffic control gate that whipped around in high winds and sliced through the car’s passenger door, instantly...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Volodymyr Zelensky gives state medals to wounded soldiers in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded soldiers at a hospital in Kyiv to present them with state medals "for courage and resilience" in the war against Russia.The Ukrainian president spoke with the soldiers after returning from visiting other troops in the eastern region of Donetsk, which Russia has attempted to annex after holding a sham "referendum."Mr Zelensky has been named as Time magazine's "Person of the Year" for his courage in resisting Vladimir Putin's invasion, which began in February.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

US: Russia looking to Iran to supply more drones, missiles

Struggling to maintain a steady supply of arms for its war in Ukraine, Moscow is looking to Iran once again to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles, according to two officials familiar with the matter.There is growing U.S. concern that Russia may seek to acquire additional advanced conventional weapons from Iran, according to a National Security Council official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. intelligence. The official said the administration is particularly concerned that Russia may seek to acquire surface-to-surface missiles from Iran.Separately, a U.N. diplomat said Iran has plans to sell Russia...
The Independent

China holds state memorial for former leader Jiang Zemin

Sirens rang out across China as the country honoured Jiang Zemin at a state memorial service on 6 November.Tuesday was declared a national day of mourning as the country remembered its former leader, who died last Wednesday at the age of 96.President Xi Jinping spoke at the near hour-long ceremony in the Great Hall of the People.Mr Jiang took power in the aftermath of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, and oversaw China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, and the transfer of Hong Kong from the the UK.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wuhan University students protest as China's Covid lockdown continuesChina official left speechless after he’s questioned over Covid lockdown protestsUK Foreign Office minister summons Chinese ambassador over BBC journalist arrest
The Independent

Interior secretary: `Unacceptable' to mine near famed swamp

A member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet is urging Georgia officials to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp's fragile ecology.“I write to express serious concerns regarding proposed mining activities that have the potential to negatively impact the Okefenokee Swamp ecosystem and Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that was obtained by The Associated Press.Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals has been seeking government permits since 2019 to mine...
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

Zelensky named Time's Person of the Year and right-wingers are melting down

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been awarded Time magazine's Person of the Year but right-wingers do not believe it is well-deserved. Zelensky, 44, became a celebrated political figure internationally for leading Ukraine in its war against Russia which began earlier this year. Over the last 11 months, Zelensky has spoken in front of parliaments, congresses, and other government bodies to plead for financial, military, and verbal support. The comedian-turned-president is known for his charismatic personality and strong leadership. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFor many, Time's award to the Ukrainian President feels obvious and well-deserved. But plenty of...
