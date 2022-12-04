Read full article on original website
Sondra Reyes
3d ago
Another transplant crying because they don't want to struggle,don't want to work more and the rest of us who are from here born and raised aren't whining so maybe it's good you leave....
Toyotaman
3d ago
As a native of Colorado, the rest of you disgust me. Such entitlement. You relatives were transplants at one time. It is a free country at least the last time I checked. You are part of the reason this country is so divided. Shame on you.
BLAST
3d ago
These transplants are the ones that drove the prices through the roof !! Denver was affordable prior to the legal marijuana days
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Affidavit reveals love triangle likely caused Castle Rock homicideHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Working from home saves Denver employees 779 hours per yearSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million FundC. HeslopColorado State
KDVR.com
Next chance for snow in Denver
Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
KDVR.com
Ballots tossed out during curing process
One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
Denver activates emergency shelter at rec center for migrant arrival
The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight.The emergency shelter is set up at one of the city's recreation centers. Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter and asked CBS News Colorado to keep the location private for safety reasons. City officials told CBS Colorado they are now considering activating their Emergency Operations Center to help the migrants, which would bring in resources from more agencies."We were notified this morning that we had an influx of migrants arrive at one of our homeless shelters,...
Holiday season hits downtown as Denver struggles to control crime
The City of Denver is celebrating the holidays with a focus on safety as more visitors are expected to descend on downtown over the coming weeks. There are several events planned as the city vows to tackle rising crime with more security, arrests and prosecutions. "I don't know what happens after night, but I mean, it's beautiful down here!" said Katrina who brought her family to the 16th Street Mall from Texas. Others live in the Denver metro area and work downtown. "I feel like if we all avoid downtown too much, then it's, you know, things are just gonna kind of perpetuate...
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
KDVR.com
Field of tumbleweeds causes problems in Brighton
A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. Boulder County reduces rebuild fees for Marshall …. Only 23...
denverite.com
Despite concerns, Denver’s ‘pay as you throw’ program is on track to start in January
Despite staffing concerns and calls for delays, Denver’s “pay as you throw” trash pickup is set to start on time in January. On Monday, City Council passed a contract with a private company to help address capacity problems. The “pay as you throw” program aims to divert...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweeps
A person experiencing homelessness, Shey, asks the city council to end winter sweeps.Photo byDenver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the Denver City Council during public comment session Monday that winter sweeps must end.
Many waiting for smaller trash cart ahead of new Denver trash fee launch
The City of Denver will launch its “pay as you throw” trash model with the new year, but Denver7 has heard from several residents who are still waiting for their smaller, cheaper trash carts.
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million Fund
Many residents were of extra service to their fellow locals. Several states have appreciation programs underway for December, Colorado is one of them. The payments go out as bonuses to identified individuals. Who are these citizens? In which city do they live?
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
KDVR.com
What newly passed laws mean for the state budget
New laws passed by voters in Nov. 8 means legislators will have to move things around in the state budget. Alex Rose reports. New laws passed by voters in Nov. 8 means legislators will have to move things around in the state budget. Alex Rose reports. Club Q suspect appears...
Thefts from vehicles hit Denver neighborhoods
'Tis the season for gift-giving, road-tripping and, with that holiday fun, brazen thieves looking to take advantage of the most wonderful time of the year.
Westword
Denver Could Be Headed to Citywide Vote on Park Hill Golf Course Development
Following a December 5 vote by Denver City Council, a citywide referendum on the potential development of the hotly contested Park Hill Golf Course property looks increasingly likely. "Any 155-acre land should have the chance to consider the blend of housing, business and parks," said council president Jamie Torres at...
Heaven's Door Ranch seen as future 'crown jewel' open space in northern Colorado
A big, scenic property on Colorado's Front Range has entered the public trust as part of a bold vision for conservation and recreation. "We fully intend this property to join the ranks as one of the crown jewels of the incredible open space system in northern Colorado," Daylan Figgs, director of Larimer County Natural Resources, said in a news release.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Westword
Why Haven't Denver Home Prices Dropped More?
Nearly every metric in the December market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests that local home prices should be dropping. But a new survey reveals that both the average and median tags for a detached house in the Denver area have slipped by less than 1 percent from the previous month and remain above their level a year ago.
Snow possible in Denver early next week, snow continues for the mountains
It will be mainly dry for the Denver metro area, but the mountains will continue to see more snow, with perhaps a bigger storm next week.
