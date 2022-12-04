ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 12

Alice Ri chardson
3d ago

from the middle'70s those guys were always on my screens to be with!!!!! Thanks!!! Airn.

Reply
7
Turn The USA Red Again
3d ago

DAMNIT!!!! I was hoping And praying it was KYLE CLARK that was out!! DAMMIT

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AdWeek

Gary Shapiro to Retire from KUSA Denver After 40 Years

KUSA anchor Gary Shapiro is retiring after four decades on the air. Shapiro has anchored the Denver NBC affiliate’s morning show since 1989. He started at the station as a reporter in 1983. “It’s just time. Even though it was never easy getting up in the middle of the...
DENVER, CO
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Gary Shapiro to retire after final 9NEWS broadcast this week

DENVER — Veteran TV anchor and journalist Gary Shapiro is retiring after four decades on the air. Shapiro has anchored 9NEWS Mornings since 1989 after first joining 9NEWS as a Boulder bureau reporter in 1983. Shapiro's final broadcast on 9NEWS will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 4:30 to 9...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Ballots tossed out during curing process

One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
GEORGIA STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado

Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)

Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

98.5 KYGO announces 2023 Birthday Bash lineup

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for a summer concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King, and Double Wide will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert. A ticket presale begins Wednesday,...
DENVER, CO
nwestiowa.com

Michelle Martin: living, grieving and celebrating after loss

DENVER, CO—Michelle and Matt Martin always planned to visit Hawaii — the 50th state on Matt’s bucket list — together. “One of Matt’s life goals was to make it to all 50 states — and he had made it to 47 of them,” Michelle said.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Has Blucifer Put a Curse on Denver International Airport Construction?

Conspiracy theories have long surrounded Denver International Airport, and the airport has even played off that reputation, hosting a conspiracy theory exhibit and using signs during the seemingly never-ending construction to suggest that any delays are the work of aliens. When DIA turned 25 in February 2020, officials even released a list of some of the top conspiracy theories.
DENVER, CO
K99

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

What Happens When Millennials Can’t Afford to Live in Denver?

One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate

"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too." Evan Kruegel reports. "I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too." Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

See Inside Denver Colorado’s Church of Scientology Headquarters

If you've spent time in downtown Denver near Coors Field you may have noticed a large building dedicated to the Church of Scientology. The church is open to the public but you can take a virtual tour below. Location of Denver's Church of Scientology. Denver's Church of Scientology is located...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Ready or Not, Deion “Prime Time” Sanders High Steps to Boulder

He’s not the hero Boulder deserves—but he is the one it needs right now. After a week of speculation, University of Colorado Boulder athletic director Rick George named Deion Sanders the Buffaloes’ head football coach on Saturday, December 3. The high-profile hiring comes on the heels of a pitiful 2022 campaign in which the Buffs ranked dead-last in the Pac-12 with a record of 1–11 (1–8 in-conference). The bottom dwellers eked out a 20–13 overtime win against the California Golden Bears on October 15 to stave off a winless season but were otherwise terrible, losing by more than 32 points on average.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy