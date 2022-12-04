Read full article on original website
Alice Ri chardson
3d ago
from the middle'70s those guys were always on my screens to be with!!!!! Thanks!!! Airn.
Reply
7
Turn The USA Red Again
3d ago
DAMNIT!!!! I was hoping And praying it was KYLE CLARK that was out!! DAMMIT
Reply(1)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Affidavit reveals love triangle likely caused Castle Rock homicideHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Working from home saves Denver employees 779 hours per yearSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million FundC. HeslopColorado State
Related
AdWeek
Gary Shapiro to Retire from KUSA Denver After 40 Years
KUSA anchor Gary Shapiro is retiring after four decades on the air. Shapiro has anchored the Denver NBC affiliate’s morning show since 1989. He started at the station as a reporter in 1983. “It’s just time. Even though it was never easy getting up in the middle of the...
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Gary Shapiro to retire after final 9NEWS broadcast this week
DENVER — Veteran TV anchor and journalist Gary Shapiro is retiring after four decades on the air. Shapiro has anchored 9NEWS Mornings since 1989 after first joining 9NEWS as a Boulder bureau reporter in 1983. Shapiro's final broadcast on 9NEWS will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 4:30 to 9...
KDVR.com
Ballots tossed out during curing process
One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado
Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
This is the most popular Christmas movie in Colorado
While there is a great debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, it's actually the most popular Christmas movie in Arkansas.
98.5 KYGO announces 2023 Birthday Bash lineup
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for a summer concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King, and Double Wide will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert. A ticket presale begins Wednesday,...
nwestiowa.com
Michelle Martin: living, grieving and celebrating after loss
DENVER, CO—Michelle and Matt Martin always planned to visit Hawaii — the 50th state on Matt’s bucket list — together. “One of Matt’s life goals was to make it to all 50 states — and he had made it to 47 of them,” Michelle said.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Westword
Reader: Has Blucifer Put a Curse on Denver International Airport Construction?
Conspiracy theories have long surrounded Denver International Airport, and the airport has even played off that reputation, hosting a conspiracy theory exhibit and using signs during the seemingly never-ending construction to suggest that any delays are the work of aliens. When DIA turned 25 in February 2020, officials even released a list of some of the top conspiracy theories.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Heavier snow possible across Colorado by Monday
More snow for the mountains today, but it will stay pretty dry and mild in Denver. We'll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s through the weekend.
‘Top notch hire’; Social media reacts to hiring of Deion Sanders
Excitement is building for the Colorado Buffaloes football team after Deion Sanders was named head coach on Saturday.
5280.com
What Happens When Millennials Can’t Afford to Live in Denver?
One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
KDVR.com
Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate
"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too." Evan Kruegel reports. "I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too." Evan Kruegel reports.
94kix.com
See Inside Denver Colorado’s Church of Scientology Headquarters
If you've spent time in downtown Denver near Coors Field you may have noticed a large building dedicated to the Church of Scientology. The church is open to the public but you can take a virtual tour below. Location of Denver's Church of Scientology. Denver's Church of Scientology is located...
5280.com
Ready or Not, Deion “Prime Time” Sanders High Steps to Boulder
He’s not the hero Boulder deserves—but he is the one it needs right now. After a week of speculation, University of Colorado Boulder athletic director Rick George named Deion Sanders the Buffaloes’ head football coach on Saturday, December 3. The high-profile hiring comes on the heels of a pitiful 2022 campaign in which the Buffs ranked dead-last in the Pac-12 with a record of 1–11 (1–8 in-conference). The bottom dwellers eked out a 20–13 overtime win against the California Golden Bears on October 15 to stave off a winless season but were otherwise terrible, losing by more than 32 points on average.
Denver man among group of Taylor Swift fans suing over Eras Tour ticket issues
A Denver man is part of a group of more than two dozen Taylor Swift fans from across the U.S. that are collectively suing Ticketmaster.
Comments / 12