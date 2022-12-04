Zahawi points at graph showing Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’

Nadhim Zahawi dismissed the Labour Party’s massive lead in the polls when presented with a graphic, suggesting he’d be “worried” if he was Keir Starmer .

The Conservative minister also suggested the opposition’s numbers are “very soft”.

“If you dig beneath the data, I’d be worried if I was Keir Starmer,” Mr Zahawi said.

“If you look at his numbers, it’s very soft. There’s not a great passion for what Kier Starmer says.”

The graph he was presented with on Sky News shows Labour’s clear lead over the Conservatives.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.