Zahawi points at graph showing Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Nadhim Zahawi dismissed the Labour Party’s massive lead in the polls when presented with a graphic, suggesting he’d be “worried” if he was Keir Starmer .

The Conservative minister also suggested the opposition’s numbers are “very soft”.

“If you dig beneath the data, I’d be worried if I was Keir Starmer,” Mr Zahawi said.

“If you look at his numbers, it’s very soft. There’s not a great passion for what Kier Starmer says.”

The graph he was presented with on Sky News shows Labour’s clear lead over the Conservatives.

The Independent

