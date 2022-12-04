Read full article on original website
Man charged for pulling knife on woman
Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight. Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville. As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat,...
Woman sentenced for helping inmate escape
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Columbia County who helped her boyfriend, Robert Vargo, flee the area after he escaped from a work detail wh
Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported. Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough […]
Centre County man sentenced to jail time after ‘branding’ a child
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges after he allegedly branded a child on their arm in late 2020. Edward Walters, 28, of State College, will spend 6 to 23.5 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility and one year of probation after pleading guilty to […]
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Berwick man sentenced to 5.5 years on gun charges
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Berwick man was sentenced to five and half years in prison for possessing multiple guns as a convicted felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday, 28 year old, Cody Drumheller, of Berwick, was sentenced on Friday to five years and six months in prison […]
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
State police investigating death of 3-month-old central Pa. boy
MUNCY - State police have confirmed they are investigating the death of an infant in Lycoming County on Friday. They have not released any further information about the death of the 3-month-old boy in Muncy, including how they are classifying their investigation. An autopsy was conducted Monday but Coroner Charles...
Judge weighs dismissing charge against Pa. woman in Little League museum ramming case
WILLIAMSPORT - A Lycoming County judge is considering a motion to dismiss the attempted homicide charge against the woman accused of ramming her minivan into the World of Little League Museum in July. Prior to Tuesday’s hearing on the motion, Judge Nancy L. Butts accepted the agreement to reduce one...
Inmate at state prison in Centre County dies, troopers investigating
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway at the state prison in Benner Township after an inmate died Monday morning. According to a news release by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), 35-year-old Ramon Ortiz was found unresponsive in his cell at about 12:18 a.m. After Ortiz was found, emergency personnel were called, and […]
Suspected downtown Harrisburg robber has been arrested: police
A man charged with robbing a downtown Harrisburg business last week was arrested after someone saw him in the area the next day, wearing the same clothes he allegedly wore during the robbery, police said. Robert L. Fitzcharles, 48, of Harrisburg, ran into a store Thursday on the 300 block...
Detectives bust woman with ‘a lot of e-bombs’
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman admitted to investigators she was in possession of “a lot of E-bombs” when asked if she had any drugs. Witnesses reported Deja Anye Muneer Murray and a relative were selling crack at a hotel. Detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit received search warrants for the room on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit. Murray was standing outside of the room when detectives approached, police said....
Man accused of $160 crack deal to appear in court
Sunbury, Pa. — A Coal Township man accused of selling a confidential informant $160 worth of crack cocaine will appear this upcoming week in court. Detectives said they watched from a gas pump as Shawn Lapommeray Crusoe delivered the substance in three individual baggies. The 37-year-old Crusoe approached the CI while talking on the phone and completed a quick hand-to-hand transaction. Officer Harry Nungesser was standing outside of the gas...
Man arrested in Dauphin County months after allegedly fleeing police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested in Dauphin County in October, months after he allegedly led police on a brief chase and was charged with fleeing and eluding among other charges, according to the Palmyra Borough Police Department. Palmyra Police say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on June 20, 2022, […]
Hit and run accident reported
Turbot Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a driver who hit a parked car in Northumberland County. Police say the incident occurred sometime overnight Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1085 Hamilton Street in Turbot Township. The driver apparently attempted to back down the street and hit the front left corner of a 2013 Honda Accord. The driver then fled the scene. The Honda was parked on the south side of Hamilton Street facing east, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-1557667.
WGAL
Police release statement about Lancaster County incident Monday night
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a call in East Lampeter Township on Monday. It happened along the first block of Highland Drive around 8:35 p.m. Initially police did not comment on what was going on. Tuesday morning, The East Lampeter Township Police Department...
2 dead after crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a two-vehicle collision at 6:18 a.m. in Monroe Township in Cumberland County on Nov. 28. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were traveling west at a "speed too great for the wet road conditions" on West Lisburn Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
wkok.com
CORRECTED: NorthcentralPA Report: Three Drug Arrests in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… Three people were taken into custody after Shamokin Police discovered them with drugs inside an abandoned school. Kenneth Guss, Austin Snyder, and Megan Brosius were found inside or near the building on Nov. 1 after witnesses reported the trespassers, police said. The 52-year-old...
abc27.com
Man arrested in connection to alleged Hanover armed robbery
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2. On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.
