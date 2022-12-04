Turbot Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a driver who hit a parked car in Northumberland County. Police say the incident occurred sometime overnight Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1085 Hamilton Street in Turbot Township. The driver apparently attempted to back down the street and hit the front left corner of a 2013 Honda Accord. The driver then fled the scene. The Honda was parked on the south side of Hamilton Street facing east, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-1557667.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO