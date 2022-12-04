ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Man charged for pulling knife on woman

Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight. Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville. As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat,...
MONTGOMERY, PA
FOX 43

Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported. Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police

Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Berwick man sentenced to 5.5 years on gun charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Berwick man was sentenced to five and half years in prison for possessing multiple guns as a convicted felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday, 28 year old, Cody Drumheller, of Berwick, was sentenced on Friday to five years and six months in prison […]
BERWICK, PA
abc27 News

Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

State police investigating death of 3-month-old central Pa. boy

MUNCY - State police have confirmed they are investigating the death of an infant in Lycoming County on Friday. They have not released any further information about the death of the 3-month-old boy in Muncy, including how they are classifying their investigation. An autopsy was conducted Monday but Coroner Charles...
MUNCY, PA
WTAJ

Inmate at state prison in Centre County dies, troopers investigating

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway at the state prison in Benner Township after an inmate died Monday morning. According to a news release by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), 35-year-old Ramon Ortiz was found unresponsive in his cell at about 12:18 a.m. After Ortiz was found, emergency personnel were called, and […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detectives bust woman with ‘a lot of e-bombs’

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman admitted to investigators she was in possession of “a lot of E-bombs” when asked if she had any drugs. Witnesses reported Deja Anye Muneer Murray and a relative were selling crack at a hotel. Detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit received search warrants for the room on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit. Murray was standing outside of the room when detectives approached, police said....
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of $160 crack deal to appear in court

Sunbury, Pa. — A Coal Township man accused of selling a confidential informant $160 worth of crack cocaine will appear this upcoming week in court. Detectives said they watched from a gas pump as Shawn Lapommeray Crusoe delivered the substance in three individual baggies. The 37-year-old Crusoe approached the CI while talking on the phone and completed a quick hand-to-hand transaction. Officer Harry Nungesser was standing outside of the gas...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hit and run accident reported

Turbot Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a driver who hit a parked car in Northumberland County. Police say the incident occurred sometime overnight Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1085 Hamilton Street in Turbot Township. The driver apparently attempted to back down the street and hit the front left corner of a 2013 Honda Accord. The driver then fled the scene. The Honda was parked on the south side of Hamilton Street facing east, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-1557667.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2 dead after crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a two-vehicle collision at 6:18 a.m. in Monroe Township in Cumberland County on Nov. 28. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were traveling west at a "speed too great for the wet road conditions" on West Lisburn Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

CORRECTED: NorthcentralPA Report: Three Drug Arrests in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… Three people were taken into custody after Shamokin Police discovered them with drugs inside an abandoned school. Kenneth Guss, Austin Snyder, and Megan Brosius were found inside or near the building on Nov. 1 after witnesses reported the trespassers, police said. The 52-year-old...
SHAMOKIN, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested in connection to alleged Hanover armed robbery

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2. On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.
HANOVER, PA

