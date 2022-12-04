Read full article on original website
5280.com
10 Denver Bakeries for Go-To Holiday Cookies
Whether you’re a sugar cookie connoisseur or a gingerbread architect, Christmas is synonymous with cookies. But if you’re not much of a baker (or if your royal icing always looks less like a chilly snowman and more like a hot mess), it might be better to outsource your sugary cheer.
5280.com
Meet Adam Freisem, Executive Chef of Castle Rock’s Beloved Manna Restaurant
Manna Restaurant has all the trappings of a buzzy hot spot: a locally sourced menu that changes with the seasons, an open kitchen, and dishes sporting spins on classics such as cilantro lime wings doused in black garlic and a jalapeño pickle pizza with fresh dill. The catch? The eatery is located inside Centura Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. “Oftentimes in hospital cafeterias, you see patients’ family members come down and look around at the stations, and they don’t know what to do or where to go,” says Adam Freisem, who was tapped to open the eatery with fellow chef Dan Skay in 2013. “That’s why we wanted to have a [true] restaurant. We wanted to be a place where people could get away from the clinical environment, sit down, and be taken care of.” The pair delivered, and the community responded: In fact, 90 percent of Manna’s diners now come from outside the hospital, even though it doesn’t have a liquor license. Prices are lower than those at area fast-casual restaurants ($4 to $16 for small plates and entrées), and there’s a heightened focus on nourishment through whole foods. In advance of the eatery’s 10th anniversary, we sat down with Freisem to discuss what makes the restaurant destination-worthy.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DCPA Broadway tickets go on sale Dec. 15
Some big Broadway shows are coming to the stage in Denver. The remaining 2023/24 shows for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Broadway will go on sale to the public on Dec. 15.These shows join the 11 Broadway and Cabaret shows already on sale. SHOWS GOING ON SALE DECEMBER 15THEATREDATES1776BuellMarch 21 - April 2, 2023 AnastasiaBuellApril 14 - 16, 2023 Les Misérables BuellMay 10 - 21, 2023 Disney's AladdinBuellJune 13 - 18, 2023 The Book of MormonBuellJune 21 - July 2, 2023 Jagged Little PillBuellAugust 16 - 27, 2023 BeetlejuiceBuellSeptember 5 - 17, 2023 TINA – The Tina...
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
Westword
Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market Closed After 37 Years in Business
"We're retiring," reads a sign posted on the front door of Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market, which opened in 1985 at 5909 South University Boulevard in Greenwood Village. For 37 years, this decidedly un-hip strip-mall staple in the southern suburbs served up some of the metro area's best seafood...
5280.com
6 Must-Have Pieces from Colorado’s First Herman Miller Retail Store
Boulder-based interior designer Emily Tucker had just returned from the East Coast—where she was working on the design of John Hickenlooper’s Senate office—when she met us in Cherry Creek to check out the new Herman Miller store. The lovely, compact retail location of the iconic American furniture brand opened over the summer, and the in-demand Tucker, principal of Emily Tucker Design, had found a lull in her schedule to peruse the store in person. Tucker’s inventive, layered design aesthetic borrows heavily from traditional and classic-modern forms, and, she says, Herman Miller pieces find their way into many of the homes she designs.
Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado
Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
This is the most popular Christmas movie in Colorado
While there is a great debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, it's actually the most popular Christmas movie in Arkansas.
5280.com
Efficiency is at the Crux of this Nearly Net Zero Home Just Outside Golden
Cherie Goff is not a fan of wasted space. So, when the founder of one-year-old architecture firm CGModern set out to design a new house outside Golden for herself and her husband—both of whom work from home—she focused on using space and energy efficiently. Here, she talks small spaces, fire-resistant design, and minimalist materials.
This Shop Serves Colorado's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
Car seat coat a game changer for parents
Safety experts say that thick or bulky coats can make car seats unsafe. As we head into the winter months, one invention could be a car seat game changer for parents.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant
Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Heaven's Door Ranch seen as future 'crown jewel' open space in northern Colorado
A big, scenic property on Colorado's Front Range has entered the public trust as part of a bold vision for conservation and recreation. "We fully intend this property to join the ranks as one of the crown jewels of the incredible open space system in northern Colorado," Daylan Figgs, director of Larimer County Natural Resources, said in a news release.
Christmas in Colorado 2022: Estes Park’s Wonderful ‘Catch the Glow Parade’
How early will you be getting up on on the day after Thanksgiving? Will you be hitting up "Black Friday" sales, or maybe you'll be getting your gang up to Estes for one of the greatest parades around?. It's one of the brightest and best traditions in Northern Colorado when...
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Denver man among group of Taylor Swift fans suing over Eras Tour ticket issues
A Denver man is part of a group of more than two dozen Taylor Swift fans from across the U.S. that are collectively suing Ticketmaster.
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
