Warwick, RI

Weather Now: Clear, Cold, and Dry End to Weekend

By Britney Trumpy
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2YFj_0jWv5XBw00

Happy Sunday!

After a rainy, windy, and warm Saturday we’re looking forward to a very bright and sunny, all-be-it-cool, end to the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0jWv5XBw00

On Saturday, winds gusted as high as 50mph in Rhode Island with a peak wind gust of 52mph at Conimicut Light in Warwick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S353h_0jWv5XBw00

Rainfall was generally 1/2 inch to 3/4″ across the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdktK_0jWv5XBw00

Today looks nice; although it will be cooler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZomKc_0jWv5XBw00

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, we’ll also see a few extra clouds pop up right in the middle of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxthT_0jWv5XBw00

Overall it will be a great day to get outside and get your tree or hang those last few Christmas lights!

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App

WPRI 12 News

