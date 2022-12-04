Read full article on original website
Related
VTDigger
Primary care piles on the expenses
The idea put forth that primary care providers can provide more care for nonemergency conditions is not working. In theory it works, but not in practice. If one needs to know if a situation is emergency-worthy and call their primary care provider, if they are fortunate to have one, that very brief call costs you a lot of money. You will be billed for a 20-minute office visit for your use of what is suspiciously called telemedicine. A “no, just double that dose and I’ll see you in two weeks” in less than a minute will cost you even if you have Medicare.
Morgan W. Brown: Never take anything for granted — even exiting an ailing elevator
What truly needs to be addressed is how the elevator in an apartment building, which is home to aging seniors and people with disabilities who subsist on low incomes, ought to be properly fixed post-haste. Read the story on VTDigger here: Morgan W. Brown: Never take anything for granted — even exiting an ailing elevator.
Kevin Ellis: Billionaires and their wealth are stealing from Americans
Billionaires understand the system and know how to rig it in their favor. And as long as our politicians are doing the bidding of those billionaires, nothing will change. Read the story on VTDigger here: Kevin Ellis: Billionaires and their wealth are stealing from Americans.
A Vermont anti-bullying group has been meeting for a decade. What has it accomplished?
The Harassment, Hazing and Bullying Prevention Advisory Council has spent its past few meetings discussing whether it has done any good — and whether it should continue to exist. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Vermont anti-bullying group has been meeting for a decade. What has it accomplished?.
Becca Balint makes 2 key hires to congressional staff
Longtime U.S. House aide Megan Garcia will serve as the first-term U.S. representative-elect’s chief of staff, and David Scherr will serve as state director. Read the story on VTDigger here: Becca Balint makes 2 key hires to congressional staff.
Comments / 0