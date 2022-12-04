The idea put forth that primary care providers can provide more care for nonemergency conditions is not working. In theory it works, but not in practice. If one needs to know if a situation is emergency-worthy and call their primary care provider, if they are fortunate to have one, that very brief call costs you a lot of money. You will be billed for a 20-minute office visit for your use of what is suspiciously called telemedicine. A “no, just double that dose and I’ll see you in two weeks” in less than a minute will cost you even if you have Medicare.

1 DAY AGO