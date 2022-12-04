ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits

“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages

This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors

BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

FrontPorchFlimflam.com statement on FPF’s private discrediting efforts

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Approximately three weeks ago, FrontPorchFlimflam.com went live, and thousands of people have visited the site to learn the story of two Vermont residents, Kristian and Deborah Connolly, who were recently unjustly banished from Vermont community online platform Front Porch Forum. This past weekend, Front Porch Flimflam...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

South Burlington City Councilors weigh homeless policy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington City Councilors are looking to adopt a new policy surrounding homeless encampments. The policy encourages non-involvement by police at these sites, unless they’re considered unsafe. It was brought to councilors by the Police Chief Shawn Burke and City Attorney Colin McNeil. The goal of the policy is to create a consistent and progressive approach to removing encampments when necessary.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Bruce Seifer, a selfless doer

Bruce Seifer, who died last week, was one of the most influential unelected persons in Burlington's last 30 years. As a staff member of the Community and Economic Development Office, he authored the compelling "Jobs and People" economic report to the city and a national book on local development. He helped create the Vermont Employee Ownership Center.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
WILLISTON, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont

Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Green Mountain Care Board holds community meeting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Vermont’s health care regulatory group the Green Mountain Care Board will meet with providers and hold a public meeting on Monday. The GMCB will spend the morning meeting with community members including at an addiction recovery treatment center and a supportive transitional housing program in the Rutland region.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Rick Hausman: State should own and operate its juvenile detention facilities￼

Instead of dealing with the problem head-on, the state plans to pay millions to a private company to retrofit a B&B on a remote dirt road to serve six 12- to 17-year-old males, and then spend millions more each year to have that private company run the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rick Hausman: State should own and operate its juvenile detention facilities￼.
NEWBURY, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Art Theft at the Barre Opera House

Blank spaces on the lobby’s walls where Tracy Hambleton’s original artwork had been displayed greeted Barre Opera House staff Nov. 22. It was the first sign that someone had broken in and stolen cash and four paintings. One painting has since been recovered. “During the day, we saw...
BARRE, VT

