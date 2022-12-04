Read full article on original website
WCAX
New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits
“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages
This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
Vermonter arrested, accused of hate crime, menacing
A Vermont man was arrested at a Hilltop Inn for an alleged hate-motivated crime and criminal menacing. Aaron Horner, 44, of Berlin, Vermont, faces several charges.
mynbc5.com
Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors
BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
VTDigger
FrontPorchFlimflam.com statement on FPF’s private discrediting efforts
MONTPELIER, Vt. – Approximately three weeks ago, FrontPorchFlimflam.com went live, and thousands of people have visited the site to learn the story of two Vermont residents, Kristian and Deborah Connolly, who were recently unjustly banished from Vermont community online platform Front Porch Forum. This past weekend, Front Porch Flimflam...
WCAX
A checkup of Vermont’s health care system as regulators consider community needs
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts got together in Rutland on Monday to chip away at some of the community’s most pressing problems inside and outside the hospital. The pandemic may be in the rearview for many Vermonters but providers in Rutland staff say it has fundamentally changed the way our health care system works.
WCAX
South Burlington City Councilors weigh homeless policy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington City Councilors are looking to adopt a new policy surrounding homeless encampments. The policy encourages non-involvement by police at these sites, unless they’re considered unsafe. It was brought to councilors by the Police Chief Shawn Burke and City Attorney Colin McNeil. The goal of the policy is to create a consistent and progressive approach to removing encampments when necessary.
VTDigger
Bruce Seifer, a selfless doer
Bruce Seifer, who died last week, was one of the most influential unelected persons in Burlington's last 30 years. As a staff member of the Community and Economic Development Office, he authored the compelling "Jobs and People" economic report to the city and a national book on local development. He helped create the Vermont Employee Ownership Center.
Michael Shank: Posting property against hunting should be a one-and-done deal
What doesn’t make sense is the assumption that your land is, by default, hunters’ land, with a hunter’s right to access. That shouldn’t be the default. Read the story on VTDigger here: Michael Shank: Posting property against hunting should be a one-and-done deal.
Jill Krowinski nominated to serve 2nd term as Vermont House speaker
At her fingertips this biennium will be a historic, veto-proof Democratic House majority. But she will also have to contend with a large crop of rookie lawmakers and tighter budget constraints. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jill Krowinski nominated to serve 2nd term as Vermont House speaker.
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
Rutland mayor seeking a 4th term with public safety, housing in mind
Mayor David Allaire, who battled cancer two years ago, is the second person to declare his candidacy to lead Vermont’s fifth-largest municipality. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland mayor seeking a 4th term with public safety, housing in mind.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WCAX
Green Mountain Care Board holds community meeting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Vermont’s health care regulatory group the Green Mountain Care Board will meet with providers and hold a public meeting on Monday. The GMCB will spend the morning meeting with community members including at an addiction recovery treatment center and a supportive transitional housing program in the Rutland region.
Rick Hausman: State should own and operate its juvenile detention facilities￼
Instead of dealing with the problem head-on, the state plans to pay millions to a private company to retrofit a B&B on a remote dirt road to serve six 12- to 17-year-old males, and then spend millions more each year to have that private company run the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rick Hausman: State should own and operate its juvenile detention facilities￼.
montpelierbridge.org
Art Theft at the Barre Opera House
Blank spaces on the lobby’s walls where Tracy Hambleton’s original artwork had been displayed greeted Barre Opera House staff Nov. 22. It was the first sign that someone had broken in and stolen cash and four paintings. One painting has since been recovered. “During the day, we saw...
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
