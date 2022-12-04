Read full article on original website
Biden has another student loan forgiveness plan
In April 2021, President Joe Biden announced a grand plan to erase the tuition bill for every community college student in America. It was a Bidenesque spin on the “free college” agenda, targeting community colleges, a cause dear to first lady Jill Biden, and the working class. But that plan was tossed in the dustbin along with much of the “Build Back Better” agenda. A year later, Joe Biden was back with a new plan that would subtract $10,000 from the balance held by nearly all federal student loan borrowers, and up to $20,000 for low-income students. But that plan was met with lawsuits from conservative groups and is currently on hold. The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in the case for February.
Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?
More than a dozen police reports and interviews with former staffers paint a picture of a school struggling to respond to students in mental health crises. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?.
CUNY Reading Corps tackles student literacy gaps with tutoring
Just after the school day winds down, a group of three students at Brooklyn’s P.S. 40 sit in a semicircle and crack open “Looking for Lunch,” an illustrated book with large print. With help from a tutor, they begin reading aloud in unison, running their fingers along words like “hungry” and “animals” as they go.Next door, a student is working with a one-on-one tutor and struggling with a more basic task:...
Becca Balint makes 2 key hires to congressional staff
Longtime U.S. House aide Megan Garcia will serve as the first-term U.S. representative-elect’s chief of staff, and David Scherr will serve as state director. Read the story on VTDigger here: Becca Balint makes 2 key hires to congressional staff.
A Vermont anti-bullying group has been meeting for a decade. What has it accomplished?
The Harassment, Hazing and Bullying Prevention Advisory Council has spent its past few meetings discussing whether it has done any good — and whether it should continue to exist. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Vermont anti-bullying group has been meeting for a decade. What has it accomplished?.
Kevin Ellis: Billionaires and their wealth are stealing from Americans
Billionaires understand the system and know how to rig it in their favor. And as long as our politicians are doing the bidding of those billionaires, nothing will change. Read the story on VTDigger here: Kevin Ellis: Billionaires and their wealth are stealing from Americans.
Madeleine Kunin: The specter of antisemitism still elicits a small tremor
“Brush that anxiety way,” I tell myself. “You must condemn antisemitism wherever and whenever it appears.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Madeleine Kunin: The specter of antisemitism still elicits a small tremor.
