Related
Chicago Cubs News: Willson Contreras returning still has a pulse.
The MLB Winter Meetings have begun and the offseason is in full force. Owners are meeting in sunny San Diego for the annual gathering of baseball's brass. We have already seen a couple of big moves made, shaping this week up to be one wild ride when it comes to free agency.
Yankees sign Aaron Judge to mega-deal after terrifying Giants buzz
New York Yankees fans, your long, national nightmare is over. Those 15 hours where Aaron Judge signing with the San Francisco Giants felt inevitable have wrapped up in a tidy bow, with Mitch Haniger by the Bay and a new captain in the Bronx. Wednesday will surely be a day...
Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors
Day 3 changes the narrative on catcher a bit while adding a relief pitcher in free agency. The Winter Meetings are one of the busiest times of the year, with Monday’s updates from San Diego already feeling like old news for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club still remains heavily linked to different catchers, but a new favorite may have emerged. There is still talk of the Cardinals in the shortstop market, the Chicago Cubs made their first splash, and the club made their first signing of the week as well.
Giants contract offer to Aaron Judge is revealed, and it’s enormous
The San Francisco Giants are prepared to offer Aaron Judge a massive contract and entice the former Yankees slugger to head back to the West Coast. The San Francisco Giants are reportedly ready to open their checkbook wide in an attempt to bring Aaron Judge back home. The Giants have...
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Determining the best shortstop fit
Trea Turner has officially signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, meaning there are just 3-star shortstops left in free agency. Between Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson, who is the best option for the Chicago Cubs?. Bogaerts is the oldest of the three, at 30 years old, and both Correa...
Cubs considering former Cy Young winner to shore up pitching rotation
The Chicago Cubs are looking at an aged pitcher who might still have some left in the tank to beef up their rotation. The Chicago Cubs should be looking to make some moves, especially after missing out on Jose Abreu, who left the cross-town rival White Sox to sign with the Houston Astros.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Carlos Rodon seeking six-year deal
With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander off the market — to the Rangers and to the Mets, respectively — Carlos Rodon is the clear top starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. As one would expect for a 29-year-old lefty (30 on December 10) who opted out of...
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
Brian Snitker makes it sound like Dansby Swanson is already gone
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is already preparing for the worst — that Dansby Swanson will follow Freddie Freeman out the door. When free agency began, it seems a near certainty that Dansby Swanson would re-sign with the team which drafted him, the Atlanta Braves. In a sport where legacy and history reign supreme, Swanson has a chance to become one of the real baseball legends in Atlanta.
AL East Power Rankings with Aaron Judge back in the picture
The AL East Power Rankings with Aaron Judge back on the New York Yankees roster. Aaron Judge won’t be leaving the AL East just yet. Maybe in the twilight of his career he ends up playing for his hometown San Francisco Giants. For now, he’ll stay with the New York Yankees. What does this major decision do for the AL East Power Rankings?
White Sox have discussed closer Liam Hendriks in trade talks
The White Sox have discussed star closer Liam Hendriks in talks with other teams this winter, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (Twitter link). There’s no indication a deal is especially likely, although it stands to reason a number of clubs would have interest in installing the three-time All-Star into their late-inning mix if Chicago’s amenable to making a trade. Feinsand notes Hendriks’ contract contains a limited no-trade provision that allows him to block a move to five unknown teams.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cody Bellinger nearing decision
While all the recent focus for the Chicago Cubs at the Major League Baseball Winter Meeting has been on their pursuit of the three remaining top free-agent shortstops in Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson, the team is still expected to acquire a center fielder this offseason. It would seem that the Cubs' primary target for their center field vacancy is former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the Dodgers and considering his offensive struggles since winning the National League MVP in 2019, it is believed that he is looking for a short-term deal in order to rebuild his value.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: A new outfielder hits the free agent market
The Chicago Cubs are in need of an outfielder, and the free-agent market is scarce. Brandon Nimmo and Aaron Judge will demand the most out of teams, but other players such as Cody Bellinger, Kevin Kiermaier, and even Michael Conforto have been linked to the Cubs. However, another name just hit the market from Japan. Masataka Yoshida of the Orix Buffaloes has just declared his ability to be picked up by a major league team. The catch is that teams only have until January 20th to sign the 29-year-old outfielder.
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Latest report hints at who might be available via trade
After the Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight Sunday night in a 110-101 defeat to Sacramento, they dropped to 9-14 on the season and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Now sitting at the 12 spot in the Eastern Conference, the season looks all but lost. The Bulls have...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Chris Bassitt seeking four years
As the market for starting pitching continues to break way after Jacob deGrom and now Justin Verlander have both found their new homes, the focus will shift towards that middle-tier market of solid, albeit not quite ace-caliber starters. Among those options, Chris Bassitt is a fantastic piece for any ballclub wishing to compete. The hiccup in Bassitt's market is that he has stated he is looking for a four-year deal. At the age of 34, will the Chicago Cubs be willing to bite? Let's first understand what you're getting in Chris Bassitt.
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Team linked to Sean Murphy trade
A new late development has the Chicago Cubs connected to Oakland Athletics star catcher, Sean Murphy. It's been a seemingly endless whirlwind of Cubs news and rumors today. With reports that the Cubs met with Carlos Correa today and that a deal could be done in a few days, to reports suggesting the Cubs are entertaining the thought of signing two of the remaining three shortstops, there's been no shortage of news in the last few hours.
