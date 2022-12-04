Colonial Elementary gets a helping hand from Pinellas County students

It’s been two months since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, but the relief efforts haven’t stopped.

Students at one Pinellas County school collected items to help kids at Colonial Elementary in Fort Myers this week.

Saturday those items were delivered.

“It started out of an effort of seeing what happened down with Hurricane Ian down in Lee County, and it was my staff’s idea and my community that Mr. Durst, we’ve got to do something,” said William Durst, the school’s principal.

A cold call to Colonial Elementary School in Fort Myers connected a school in need to another that wanted to give back.

“It’s beyond heartwarming to know that our community is going to be able to make a direct impact right from our hallways to their hallways and right to their families,” said Durst.

Students at Leila Davis started collecting everything from backpacks to food and water. The school even sponsored a breakfast for teachers and staff at Colonial Elementary the day before students returned to class.

Colonial Elementary School Principal said, "Well, I just want to, first of all, say, on behalf of the faculty, staff, students, and the community of Colonial Elementary we'd just like to take this moment and just thank Leila G. Davis Elementary for everything they've done for us."

