Irmo, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina sees 2 more players reportedly enter the transfer portal

South Carolina has seen a couple more players enter the transfer portal. South Carolina LB Darryle Ware and DB Cam Hardy, a walk, have reportedly entered the portal, according to 247Sports. Ware appeared in 8 games this season, and made 1 tackle, according to his bio. A linebacker who can...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington administrator named SC Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) has named Dr. Stephanie Burgess the 2023 South Carolina Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. Dr. Burgess is an assistant principal at Lexington High School in Lexington School District One. “We are thrilled to share that Dr. Stephanie Burgess has been named...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

AIA honors Cayce Mayor, Elise Partin, with 2022 Presidential Citation Award

City of Cayce Mayor Elise Partin, was recently awarded the 2022 Presidential Citation Award from The Columbia Chapter of The American Institute of Architects. The award recognizes exceptional service and professional partnership to enhance local community design. The honor comes after Mayor Partin and City Manager, Tracy Hegler, met with...
CAYCE, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
coladaily.com

MSgt Gary Francis Danner

MSgt Gary Francis Danner, US Air Force (Ret.), 80, of Ridgeway, died Monday, December 5, 2022. Born in High Springs, Florida, on August 1, 1942, he was a son of the late Glenn and Veral Polk. After graduating from Chiefland High School in 1960, he enlisted in the United States...
RIDGEWAY, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Hannah Buwalda, Marcus Schroeder unite in marriage

Hannah Buwalda of Florence and Marcus Schroeder of Darlington were united in marriage on November 19, 2022 at Church at Sandhurst. The Rev. Daniel Miles officiated. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Peter Buwalda.
FLORENCE, SC
Garden & Gun

Charleston’s Powerful New Museum

Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC

