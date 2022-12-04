Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
South Carolina basketball signee Chloe Kitts couldn't pass up this golden opportunity: Enrolling early
Florida teenager Chloe Kitts has an interesting week planned. While fellow Faith Christian Academy classmates will endure full course workloads - Kitts is packing up the moving van. The five-star basketball recruit is enrolling in college early - at the University of South Carolina, the reigning ...
Summerville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Summerville. The Colleton County High School basketball team will have a game with Ashley Ridge High School on December 05, 2022, 13:30:00.
WLTX.com
Knotts on Jarvis Green - "I don't understand why Dabo and Beamer aren't over here knocking down the doors"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — First and foremost, Dutch Fork head football coach Tom Knotts believes Jarvis Green has a great situation waiting for him at James Madison University where the senior running back is currently commiitted. But after watching Green cap off a stellar season with a stellar performance against...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina sees 2 more players reportedly enter the transfer portal
South Carolina has seen a couple more players enter the transfer portal. South Carolina LB Darryle Ware and DB Cam Hardy, a walk, have reportedly entered the portal, according to 247Sports. Ware appeared in 8 games this season, and made 1 tackle, according to his bio. A linebacker who can...
coladaily.com
Lexington administrator named SC Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year
The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) has named Dr. Stephanie Burgess the 2023 South Carolina Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. Dr. Burgess is an assistant principal at Lexington High School in Lexington School District One. “We are thrilled to share that Dr. Stephanie Burgess has been named...
coladaily.com
AIA honors Cayce Mayor, Elise Partin, with 2022 Presidential Citation Award
City of Cayce Mayor Elise Partin, was recently awarded the 2022 Presidential Citation Award from The Columbia Chapter of The American Institute of Architects. The award recognizes exceptional service and professional partnership to enhance local community design. The honor comes after Mayor Partin and City Manager, Tracy Hegler, met with...
coladaily.com
Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
coladaily.com
Submissions now open for Cola Daily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season'
To apply for Cola Daily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season,' please email the following information to news@coladaily.com by Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.; judges will select up to 25 submissions. One picture of the home. Resident's name, address, phone, and email. *Note: Residents must reside in one of...
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Winthrop University student is following her passion and forging a new path. Sue Farmer showed Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis her dorm room at the Rock Hill university. “My home away from home,” Farmer said. From the posters and futon to the ramen...
coladaily.com
MSgt Gary Francis Danner
MSgt Gary Francis Danner, US Air Force (Ret.), 80, of Ridgeway, died Monday, December 5, 2022. Born in High Springs, Florida, on August 1, 1942, he was a son of the late Glenn and Veral Polk. After graduating from Chiefland High School in 1960, he enlisted in the United States...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Hannah Buwalda, Marcus Schroeder unite in marriage
Hannah Buwalda of Florence and Marcus Schroeder of Darlington were united in marriage on November 19, 2022 at Church at Sandhurst. The Rev. Daniel Miles officiated. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Peter Buwalda.
Garden & Gun
Charleston’s Powerful New Museum
Erected on a series of pillars, much of the highly anticipated International African American Museum (IAAM), which will open in late January in Charleston, South Carolina, does not touch the earth. That was a deliberate choice, says the museum’s president and CEO, Tonya Matthews. When the building’s architect, Harry Cobb, learned that the IAAM would be constructed on Gadsden’s Wharf, “he adopted a language,” she explains, “that honored this as hallowed ground.”
Parker’s Kitchen opens new location in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new, state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen just opened in the West Ashley area. The grand opening marks the company’s 73rd retail location to open doors in the Lowcountry and serves up award-winning, southern-inspired foods made fresh on-site. The new location will have more offerings including gourmet coffee, Chewy Ice, a complete breakfast […]
Mayor Tecklenburg leads tree lighting in Marion Square Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston hosted a tree lighting ceremony Sunday night in Marion Square. Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, and News 2’s Rob Fowler prepared the crowd, discussed the meaning of Christmas in the Holy City, and spoke with celebrators downtown.
WECT
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
Former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath dies at 39
Former Mayor of Johnston, Terrence Culbreath, has died at the age of 39.
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
Comments / 0