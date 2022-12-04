ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot by his own gun while being detained at Tampa Truck Stop, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An armed suspect was accidentally shot by his own as he was being arrested by Hillsborough County deputies Saturday night, according to a release.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the Tampa Truck Stop on North US Highway 301 about a man who was brandishing a gun.

Deputies said the suspect in question, who has not been named as of this report, refused to obey their commands so they took him into custody.

However, while he was being detained, the suspect’s gun accidentally went off, injuring him.

“This suspect not only put himself in harm’s way but also our deputies and our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We are grateful that no innocent bystanders were hurt.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now taken charge of the investigation.

