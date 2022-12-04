Read full article on original website
Netherlands’ Noppert on Messi in World Cup: `He’s a human’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andries Noppert is ready to face Lionel Messi if the Argentina star takes a penalty kick in Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal match. The Netherlands goalkeeper made his international debut in the team’s opening match in Qatar. He says Messi is “the same like us. He’s a human.” Messi has 21 goals in 26 penalty kick attempts for Argentina among his 94 international goals. He converted his spot kick to put Argentina ahead in the opening 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. He then had his shot saved by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny as Argentina won 2-0 to reach the round of 16.
Ronaldo loses Portugal spot to sully World Cup journey
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — So, the dream is still alive for Cristiano Ronaldo. Soccer’s most prolific modern-day scorer might yet, at the age of 37 and probably playing in his last World Cup, claim the one major title to elude him in a career like no other. It...
England defender Walker aims to contain Mbappe at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe is living up to his reputation at the World Cup as the man best-placed to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s biggest star. Spare a thought then for Kyle Walker. The Manchester City right back is set to mark the France striker when England faces the defending champions in the quarterfinals. Walker says “I do understand what I need to do and that’s obviously to stop him.” Walker describes Mbappe as “probably” the best player in the world and accepts there is particular focus on how he handles the situation at Al Bayt Stadium.
Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop
BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation is maintaining its trust in Hansi Flick as national team coach despite the team’s disappointing World Cup performance. Federation president Bernd Neuendorf says the body has “full confidence” in Flick to lead the team through the 2024 European Championship. Germany is scheduled to host the tournament and Neuendorf says it’s a “great opportunity” for the future of soccer in the country. Flick was under pressure going into the meeting with Neuendorf and federation vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke following Germany’s early World Cup exit. Flick says “we missed a big opportunity there. We’ll learn our lessons from it.” Flick says he’s optimistic about Euro 2024.
Rested Mbappé to face England in World Cup quarterfinals
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé will be ready to face England at the World Cup on Saturday. France teammate Ibrahima Konaté delivered that reassuring message a day after Mbappé missed a team training session. That was news that perhaps England fans did not want to hear three days before the teams meet in the quarterfinals. Konaté says Mbappé had a routine recovery session and “there’s nothing worrying.” Mbappé’s two goals in the 3-1 win over Poland gave him a tournament-leading five at this year’s World Cup. He is expected to be closely marked on Saturday by Kyle Walker. He is England’s fastest defender.
Why Morocco’s World Cup success is no fluke
After three hours of constant noise, the Education City Stadium was brought to library-like silence as Achraf Hakimi stood over the penalty spot. Hakimi was born in Madrid and the the weight of Africa and the Arab world on his shoulders, but you would never have guessed as the Paris Saint-Germain coolly clipped the ball into the net and set off wild celebrations not just in the stadium, but also in Morocco and for the Moroccan diaspora.
Japan wins plaudits for World Cup shocks and fans cleaning up in stadiums
Japan bids the World Cup farewell after its World Cup last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Croatia on Monday, but the team and its fans left lasting memories that won the Asian nation plenty of plaudits in Qatar and across the watching world. In the early days of Qatar 2022, Japan’s...
