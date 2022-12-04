ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Impresses YouTube Stars Beta Squad In Guess The Footballer Episode

By Damon Carr
 3 days ago

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold shows YouTube stars Beta Squad what England and Gareth Southgate are missing out on in the World Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most debated footballers on the planet. Whilst Liverpool fans continue to point out how good the right-back is, rival fans and Gareth Southgate , especially, fail to see what is right in front of their faces.

The scouser addressed the criticism on TalkSport just days ago, stating the 'he can't defend' comment given by critics is a 'lazy opinion.'

Despite having won everything at club football, playing a huge part in doing so may I add, Alexander-Arnold is forever being put down, however, one opinion means more to the defender, that of his international manager .

The lack of acknowledgment and opportunities given by Gareth Southgate has led to further debates about the future with the national side for the right-back.

Let me ask you something readers. If Alexander-Arnold was 'so' bad at defending, do you think Liverpool fans would accept him playing at right-back for our team? Think about it.

Trent Impresses

Who needs the approval of rivals? Who needs the approval of Southgate? Not Alexander-Arnold. Push him back and he conamongto prove people wrong, his admirers will soon grow bigger.

YouTube stars Beta Squad are amongst those admirers, which includes Chunkz, Sharky, Niko Omilana, AJ Shabeel, and KingKennyTV.

Liverpool's star man appeared on the popular YouTube channel on an episode of 'Guess The Footballer', where he impressed the Beta Squad with a crossbar attempt without hesitation.

Alexander-Arnold was chal,lenged to hit the crossbar after a contestant failed to hit it with their attempt. Trent being Trent, strolled up, took his trainers off and casually pinged the crossbar. The Beta Squad jumped off their chairs in admiration for the best right-back in the world.

