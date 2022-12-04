Read full article on original website
Related
Keir Starmer says Labour’s decentralisation plans will address concerns that led to people backing Brexit – UK politics live
Labour leader says, though he argued for remain, he could not argue against leave voters calling for more control over their lives
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
Prince Harry Is ‘Fearful’ 1 of Queen Elizabeth’s Most-Trusted Aides Could Expose Him for Revenge, Commentator Says
Find out what a royal expert is revealing about how one of Queen Elizabeth's aides, who may want revenge against Prince Harry, can go after the duke publicly.
NME
‘Top Of The Pops’ Christmas Special reportedly axed by the BBC
The BBC has reportedly axed Top Of The Pops’ annual Christmas special. The once-celebrated music show stopped being broadcast weekly in 2006, but has continued to air its festive and New Year specials. However, reports are claiming that this year’s special will not go ahead, being axed after 57 years.
Reversing Brexit now would not help UK economy, says Keir Starmer
Rejoining single market would create even more uncertainty, says Labour leader, who instead wants a ‘better Brexit’
The journey towards a fairer Britain starts now | Keir Starmer
Labour will, says its leader, set the country on a more dynamic path by handing powers to cities and regions and reining in the unaccountable cliques of Westminster – beginning on Monday
Wednesday briefing: What you need to know about allegations against Tory peer Michelle Mone
Good morning. Yesterday was already looking difficult for the Conservative peer Michelle Mone. In the morning, she announced that she will take a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords to address allegations about her involvement in PPE Medpro, a medical supply business that she appears to have lobbied ministers to use, and from the profits of which she appears to have received millions. Meanwhile, the government decided not to oppose a Labour motion seeking to force the release of documents relating to a £200m government contract awarded to the company.
Labour has a radical new plan, but will Keir Starmer dare stick to it?
Leader wants to ‘return power to where it should be’ but some in his own team are reluctant to expend the political capital
Ministers to release papers relating to firm recommended by Michelle Mone
Labour force move to release material about awarding of contract to PPE Medpro through humble address in Commons
BBC
Jeremy Corbyn: I do not see ex-leader standing for Labour, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said he does not see how ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could stand as the party's candidate at the next election. Mr Corbyn was suspended from Labour in 2020 over his response to a report that found anti-Semitism in its ranks. The party's governing body reinstated him...
BBC
Labour promise biggest ever transfer of powers
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people" if elected. Labour published a report on Monday by former prime minister Gordon Brown setting out plans for sweeping constitutional change, including abolishing the House of Lords. The plans would release...
Comments / 0