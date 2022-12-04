ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Top Of The Pops’ Christmas Special reportedly axed by the BBC

The BBC has reportedly axed Top Of The Pops’ annual Christmas special. The once-celebrated music show stopped being broadcast weekly in 2006, but has continued to air its festive and New Year specials. However, reports are claiming that this year’s special will not go ahead, being axed after 57 years.
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: What you need to know about allegations against Tory peer Michelle Mone

Good morning. Yesterday was already looking difficult for the Conservative peer Michelle Mone. In the morning, she announced that she will take a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords to address allegations about her involvement in PPE Medpro, a medical supply business that she appears to have lobbied ministers to use, and from the profits of which she appears to have received millions. Meanwhile, the government decided not to oppose a Labour motion seeking to force the release of documents relating to a £200m government contract awarded to the company.
BBC

Jeremy Corbyn: I do not see ex-leader standing for Labour, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said he does not see how ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could stand as the party's candidate at the next election. Mr Corbyn was suspended from Labour in 2020 over his response to a report that found anti-Semitism in its ranks. The party's governing body reinstated him...
BBC

Labour promise biggest ever transfer of powers

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people" if elected. Labour published a report on Monday by former prime minister Gordon Brown setting out plans for sweeping constitutional change, including abolishing the House of Lords. The plans would release...

Comments / 0

Community Policy