2. PATHOPHYSIOLOGICAL LINKS BETWEEN HYPERTENSION AND ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROMES. Atherosclerotic illness and elevated BP share sure frequent mechanisms, with the a number of results of vasoactive molecules having been broadly researched. The angiotensin‐changing enzyme (ACE) is the important thing enzyme within the manufacturing of angiotensin II and the catabolism of bradykinin, two peptides concerned within the modulation of vascular tone and the proliferation of easy muscle cells. Angiotensin II promotes the expression of adhesion molecules, tissue issue, and plasminogen activator inhibitor‐1. It additional favors a discount in easy muscle cell proliferation, intraplaque inflammatory infiltration, and intraplaque neovascularization.3 The potent vasoconstrictor endothelin‐1, within the setting of acute myocardial infarction (MI), could facilitate myocardial necrosis and arrhythmogenesis however appears to exert a good impact on subsequent infarct therapeutic and early ventricular reworking. Within the power put up‐infarction section, endothelin‐1 will increase left ventricular afterload and is actively concerned within the myocardial fibrotic course of.4.

