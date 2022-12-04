Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Vres looks to continue Croatian legacy of basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBC4 Columbus
More mild, gray weather ahead of a wet end to the week
More gray weather is on the way this week alongside mild temperatures and the next chance for rain. Clouds will linger for the rest of the day, but temperatures will stay about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year as they max out in the mid-50s. Tonight,...
NBC4 Columbus
More gray but mild weather heading our way
It’s a gray but mild day, and more clouds, showers and above normal temperatures are on the way. A weak front will hang around the area today. This will lead to more clouds and light showers. Temperatures will slowly climb up to the lower 40s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
December weather outlook: What to expect and when it might snow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that we have entered the realm of meteorological winter, marking the coldest three months of the year (December-February), it is time to start looking more intently for trends or guidance regarding the upcoming season. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated prediction for December calls for below-average temperatures over the Ohio Valley, […]
NBC12
Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This is the forecast meteorologists are most afraid of: Accurate seasonal forecasts, especially winter, are hard to make confidently. And the delicate dance that moisture and cold air do in Central Virginia makes it even tougher. Often, when it snows here, it’s BARELY cold enough.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
cnsmaryland.org
Almanac predicts Maryland winter forecast as snowy and cold. Do climatologists agree?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a colder, snowier winter than normal in the Atlantic Corridor region, which includes parts of Maryland. Last year, the almanac predicted similar temperature and snow levels, and the year before had predicted higher temperatures and precipitation. Did previous winter seasons in Maryland match...
NBC4 Columbus
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training …. Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training requirements. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FyKCWz. Reynoldsburg schools names superintendent finalists. Reynoldsburg schools names superintendent finalists. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hd6cGq. Doctors push Ohio legislature to maintain stroke …. Doctors push Ohio legislature to maintain stroke database....
‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Ohio Theatre for 19 performances
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A holiday tradition attracting thousands of central Ohioans returns this week, featuring more than 180 Columbus dance students. “The Nutcracker” opens at the Ohio Theatre on Thursday with 19 performances through Dec. 24. BalletMet students are joined by the professional company and BalletMet 2, a group of seven up-and-coming dancers, to […]
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Columbus Neighborhoods
Your favorite neighborhood is probably your own. Or maybe it’s the one you’d like to move into. Either way, our readers cast their votes in our annual “Best of” survey and for the second year in a row they named Clintonville as the number one Columbus neighborhood.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
Columbus home prices are going up in 2023, report projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Home prices in central Ohio will increase while the number of home sales will decrease in 2023, according to a new report. Columbus home prices will climb 5% while nationwide prices will increase 5.4% next year, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 Housing Forecast. In addition, home sales are expected to decline nationwide […]
Some power restored in NE Ohio after brutal winds
More than 20,000 homes in Northeast Ohio are without power Saturday morning as wind advisories and warnings are in effect in many counties.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Cedar Falls, Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio, USA By Roy Goldsberry
I have been to visit Hocking Hills State Park near Logan, Ohio several times. So far, these visits had always been between spring and fall. There are multiple caves, small canyons, and waterfalls in the area. I had heard that it was also a very nice winter destination, so my wife and I planned to try that out during the second week of February 2021. We had made a booking for a cabin several weeks in advance, and at that time, the forecast was for not-so-wintery weather, well above freezing. As we got closer, however, the forecast changed and it was going to be much colder: below freezing nearly all the time, which is much better for ice formations, of course.
Columbus considers changing food truck, cart hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus food cart and truck owners are not happy about proposed legislation being considered by the city which, if approved, would change the hours mobile food vendors can operate. Police and city leaders said the change is about safety, but food cart owners said they are not the problem. “Because of […]
Cincinnati CityBeat
You Can Stay in a Cave House During Your Next Visit to Hocking Hills
The next time you take a trip out to Hocking Hills, your adventure can include staying in an actual cave. Dunlap Hollow's The Cave is a new, one-of-a-kind luxury house in Rockbridge. It features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a full-service kitchen with an indoor gas stove, as well as a pool table and a six-person hot tub. Outdoors, you have access to private hiking trails and an outdoor fireplace with lounge chairs.
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
Westerville doctor: Measles not just a childhood disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As of Dec. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is tracking 76 measles cases across the country, with central Ohio accounting for the majority of those cases. As of Tuesday, there are 58 cases reported by Columbus Public Health; all of those cases involve children. A local family doctor […]
Flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday; here’s why
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday
Comments / 0