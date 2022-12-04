ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley’s Hudson Valley Getaway Remembered After Her Death

Kirstie Alley's Hudson Valley get-together with a long-time celebrity friend is being remembered after her passing. Yesterday we found out that Kirstie Alley had passed away. The Cheers actress did not reveal to the public that she was battling cancer, so when it was announced that she had died, many people were shocked.
A Brief History on the Origin of Christmas

It's officially December and the holiday season is in full effect. Every year people look forward to this merriest of seasons and celebrating Christmas with family and friends, exchanging gifts and watching the magic of the holidays envelope everyone. With that being said though, how did we get to the...
Popular Cookie Company Downsizing Portions For Holiday Season

What's your favorite cookie? There's such a wide variety of delicious options. From oatmeal raisin to chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle and more, it can be difficult to choose just one. Some of the holiday cookies that only come out once a year are worth waiting for. However, what if...
