Emporia State mens basketball, soccer and football nationally ranked
The Emporia State men’s basketball team has moved up to number 16 in this week’s National Coaches poll. The Hornets are 7-0 after their win over Washburn. They will play at Rogers State Thursday and Northeastern State Sunday. The Emporia State soccer team is ranked 16th in the...
Kansas State outscores Abilene Christian 81-64
Kansas State improved to 8-1 with an 81-64 win over Abilene Christian Tuesday night. Kansas State used a 14-4 run to end the first half to dig out of a 14-point deficit, as the Wildcats took the lead right before halftime and never looked back. Four Wildcats scored in double...
Nine area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Nine area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Associations ranked released Tuesday. The Emporia High girls are still ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. The Olpe boys are still the top-ranked team in Class 1A-Division I. Burlingame is fifth. The Lebo girls are...
High School Basketball scores
Area High School Basketball teams are playing in early season tournaments this week. The Olpe girls outscored West Elk 63-42. Olpe boys defeated West Elk 66-30. Olpe will next play Cherryvale on Thursday. In the Central Heights tournament:. Lebo girls defeated Kansas City Christian 72-22. The Lebo boys defeated Kansas...
Kansas State and Kansas Football teams to go Bowling
Both the Kansas State and Kansas football teams are going bowling. The Kansas State Wildcats will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31st in New Orleans. Kick-off is set for 11 am. It will be the first meeting with Alabama and the 24th bowl game all time. The Wildcats outscored TCU 31-28 in overtime to win the Big-12 Championship game Saturday.
The Kingpin of a Player-Led Program
The son of Waterloo, Iowa, who grew up under a wide blue sky, stands underneath a cloud. The cloud is red, green, white, yellow, and blue, almost like a rainbow, and the cloud rains down upon the man at exactly 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The man stands upon a stage donned in a black ballcap and a purple t-shirt that reads: "BIG 12 CHAMPIONS." He is gifted a chrome football. And this is where the story begins, with Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman holding the Big 12 Championship Trophy high above his head under a confetti cloud inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He pauses for a moment, taking it all in, no, attempting to take it all in, because feelings have yet to fully take form, about this journey, about what it all means — and where it is headed.
Emporia school board member named to state info board
An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
EMPORIA STATE REINVESTMENT: Administrators dive into process during KVOE On-Air Chat
For the past three months, Emporia State University has been discussing the need for strategic reinvestments for the future. The reasons behind the reinvestment process and a progress report was discussed at length on KVOE’s On-Air Chat. Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Heine was among several guests on the program....
Lyon County COVID cases fall into recent weekly range
Lyon County’s COVID-19 numbers fall into the general range the county has seen since early fall. Lyon County Public Health announced 40 new cases Wednesday, down slightly from the 44 cases announced Nov. 30. Deaths were constant at 129. Official Lyon County cases have been between 10 and 65...
Dense fog advisories extended to noon areawide
Foggy conditions are now expected areawide until lunchtime. Initial dense fog advisories ending at 9 am have now been extended to noon for all area counties. Official visibility nas been down to an eighth of a mile outside Emporia. In town, visibility has been a block or less at times since around 4 am.
Injuries reported in east Emporia collision
At least one person is injured after a collision in east Emporia. First responded were called to East 12th Avenue and Burlingame around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Initial unconfirmed reports indicate two vehicles were involved and the injuries may not be serious. The temperature at the time of the collision was...
One to Newman following two vehicle collision in east Emporia Tuesday
One person suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided in eastern Emporia Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 12th Ave. and Whittier just after 10:30 am for an injury accident. According to Emporia Police Officers at the scene, a Mercedes Benz was traveling west on 12th Ave. and making its way through the intersection.
Lyon County deputies: Missing teenager found safe
Lyon County deputies say a missing teenager was found safe Tuesday night. Deputies were looking for 14-year-old Miguel Alcaraz-Felix, who was listed as a runaway juvenile. Alcaraz-Felix was reported missing around 8:30 pm and was found shortly before midnight. Other incident details are not being released.
Former LCAT director passes away
Former Lyon County Area Transportation director Ken Barrows passed away at the age of 65. Barrows died Thursday at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka. A native of Sesquehanna, Pennsylvania, Barrows moved to Emporia in 2002 to join LCAT as director, a position he held until he retired from Lyon County government in 2015. Barrows also owned several small businesses, including Ken’s Sharpening.
February trial dates set in Chase County shooting case
Jury trial dates are on the Chase County docket in the case of Milford resident Eric McClure, accused of shooting an Emporia man during an incident this past spring. McClure is tentatively set for trial beginning Feb. 22. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 30 after a motions hearing Monday.
